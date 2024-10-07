 Navratri Day 6, Devi Katyayani: Significance, Mantra And Everything You Need To Know
Navratri Day 6, Devi Katyayani: Significance, Mantra And Everything You Need To Know

As day 6 of Navratri approaches, let us understand the significance, mantra to use, bhog for the devi, her appearance, story and all you need to know about the 6th incarnation of Durga Mata, Devi Katyayani.

Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Maha Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is an energetic Hindu celebration observed for a period of nine nights and ten days. This year, the auspicious celebration will be joyfully observed across India from October 15 to October 24.

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, the warrior Goddess who represents the most intense form of Goddess Durga. As Mahishasur Mardini (The destroyer of demon Mahishasur), she sits atop a grand lion adorned with four hands.

article-image

The goddess Katyayani carries a lotus flower and a sword in her left hands, and makes the Abhaya and Varada Mudras with her right hands. It is interesting that Goddess Katyayani rules the planet Brihaspati.

Who Is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani is one of the fierce forms of Goddess Durga. The goddess is known as 'Mahishasur Mardini' for defeating the demon king Mahishasura. She is depicted seated on a lion, with a sword and a lotus in her left hand and making Abhaya and Varada gestures with her right hand. She is known as the 'eliminator of wickedness' as well.

Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani | Pinterest

According to the Vamana Purana, the gods united their powers to form Maa Katyayani in response to the vicious actions of the evil demon Mahishasura. Their anger materialized into energy beams within Katyayana Rishi's heritage, which he then shaped into the proper form. Therefore, Maa Durga's form known as Katyayani is also referred to as the daughter of Katyayana.

Navratri Day 6: Significance

Maa Katyayani controls Brihaspati and represents intellect and tranquility. It is believed that Goddess Katyayani's blessings cleanse the devotee's sins, remove evil spirits, and clear away obstacles. Additionally, single young women fast to seek a partner of their choosing on the day dedicated to worshiping Maa Katyayani during Navratri.

Traditions and Customs

Traditions and Customs | Pinterest

Navratri Day 6: Traditions and Customs

Followers are encouraged to wake up early on the 6th day of Navratri, bathe, and change into fresh clothes. Purify the space for the puja and present fresh flowers to the Maa Katyayani deity. Similarly, when chanting mantras and performing rituals, followers should hold lotus flowers in their hands and give honey to the deity as prasad and bhog to receive her blessings.

Navratri 2024: Maa Katyayani

Navratri 2024: Maa Katyayani | Pinterest

Navratri Day 6: Colour 'Red'

Red represents strength and intense emotions. On this day, followers venerate Goddess Katyayani, a fierce manifestation of Durga symbolising power and bravery. Donning red signifies passion, determination, and vitality.

Navratri Day 6: Mantra

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Chandrahas Ojjvalakara Shardula Naravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Katyayanaumukha Patu Kam Swahaswarupini।

Lalate Vijaya Patu Malini Nitya Sundari॥

Kalyani Hridayam Patu Jaya Bhagamalini॥

