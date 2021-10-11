Navratri Day 5: Significance of Maa Katyayani, the harbinger of happy married life

Today, on the fifth day of ongoing Shardiya Navratri, the sixth avatar of Nav Durga — Goddess Katyayani will be worshipped instead of the fifth one, Goddess Skandamata. The Shashti Tithi (sixth day) of Shardiya Navratri this year is on October 11. As per the legend, Devi Parvati took the Avatar of Katyayani to kill the demon Mahishasura. It is said that because Maa Parvati took birth as the child of Sage Katayan, the Goddess was named as 'Katyayani'.

The sixth form of Nav Durga, Maa Katyayani is also revered as 'Warrior Goddess'. It is believed that women who worship and offer prayers to Maa Katyayani in the holy days of Navratri, with the deity's divine grace, they can be blessed with marital bliss. Also, unmarried girls can get a 'desired' groom if they worship Maa Katyayani with all their heart.

If we talk about the rituals, it is seen that to fulfill their wish to get a compatible partner, young women observe a fast and chant her mantras in Navratri. If someone is facing issues in his/ her marriage, then worshipping Maa Katyayani during Navratri can help restore love, harmony and peace in marriage, sure enough to have a smooth sailing.

Apart from that, fixing marital and relationship problems, one can also get rid of negative effects in the horoscope by worshipping Maa Katyayani. Honey (Madhu) has a special significance in Katyayani Pujan. Devotees should offer Maa Katyayani some honey on the Shashti Tithi.

Mantra: 'Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah'

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 07:11 AM IST