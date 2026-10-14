Navratri 2026 Day 5 Colour Is Yellow: Significance Of The Hue And Celebrity Looks To Recreate

Navratri is the perfect excuse to bring more colour into your ethnic wardrobe, and Day 5 is all about embracing a bright, cheerful shade. If you are planning your outfit for the next round of festive celebrations, yellow offers plenty of styling possibilities, whether you prefer a statement lehenga, an elegant Anarkali or a lightweight kurta set.

Navratri 2026 Day 5 colour: Significance behind yellow

The fifth day of Shardiya Navratri falls on October 15, 2026, and is dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Yellow is the colour associated with the day, traditionally symbolising optimism, happiness and positive energy.

From understated daytime outfits to vibrant ensembles for Garba nights, here are five Bollywood-inspired looks to help you style the shade.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia gave the classic floral yellow saree a modern twist with an off-shoulder blouse, stacked kadas and dangling jhumkas. Recreate her look with a floral yellow saree, a statement blouse and traditional jewellery for Navratri puja or daytime celebrations.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s yellow chaniya choli featured colourful embroidery and a contrasting red blouse, making it a festive pick for Garba nights. Pair a yellow lehenga with a red blouse or dupatta, and finish with traditional earrings and bangles for a vibrant look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora kept festive dressing elegant in a minimal yellow Anarkali, styled with oversized earrings and understated makeup. Choose a simple Anarkali with subtle detailing and statement earrings for Navratri puja, festive lunches or intimate family gatherings.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur’s pastel yellow chikankari kurta and palazzo set offered a soft, understated take on festive dressing. Style a similar outfit with a sheer dupatta and delicate jewellery for daytime pujas, office celebrations or relaxed Navratri gatherings.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s long yellow kurta, pyjama-style bottoms and dupatta created a timeless ethnic look. A pearl necklace and dainty earrings added an elegant finish. Recreate the ensemble with a coordinated suit and minimal jewellery for puja and traditional family celebrations.