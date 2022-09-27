Navratri 2022: What to eat? here's the list of delectable dishes

Representative image of Sabudana vada | Mitali Vyas

Navratri is officially here! And while you are busy planning your every day menu that fits your fasting requirements, we help you with some fast friendly foods that can be on your list this festival.

Sabudana Khichdi

Fasting and sabudana khichdi have an everlasting relation. Everyone family has its own version of dish made of sabudana, however, what remains same is the quick preparation. To start with Sabudana Khichdi is the most common dish made in most households.

Vrat ke chawal ka pulao

Yes - Vrat ke Chawal! This exists and this can literally make you full. You just need these chawal and vegetable to get your pulao ready in less than 10 minutes.

Sabudana Thalipeeth

Sabudana Thalipeeth is a very common dish made in most Maharashtrian household during fasting. They are crispy and soft pancakes made with sabudana, mashed potatoes, ground peanuts and basic spices.

Kuttu ka Paratha

Kuttu ka paratha is another delicacy that people enjoy while fasting. It's easy to make and not so time-consuming either. It is like a flatbread made from buckwheat flour. Buckwheat is among the flours and ingredients those are allowed during fasting.

Vrat ke jeera aloo

Potato being the mostly used vegetable during vrat, jeera aloo is a perfect side dish for any vrat wale parathe that requires very minimum time to cook.

Sukhi Arbi / colocasia root

One of the easiest dishes to make, with enough calories that can help you to have a complete day meal is Sukhi Arbi.