Navratri 2021: Best wishes, messages, SMS and greetings to share with your loved ones

Navratri is one of the most awaited Hindu festivals. It is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October.

It is also one of the most widely celebrated Indian festivals. The nine-day long festival is celebrated in different ways in different regions.

The nine nights of Navratri reflects the rituals of Hinduism and folk culture of India. On the auspicious festival of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped with uttermost faith and it is believed that evil is defeated.

This year, the first day of Navratri falls on October 7 (Thursday).

Here are some of the best wishes to share with your family and friends:

- Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings on you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

- May Maa Durga empower you and your family with health, wealth, happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri 2021!

- This festival brings a lot of colour to our lives. May bright colours dominate your life. Happy Durga Ashtami

- May the blessings of Maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

- It’s an auspicious day of Navratri, make a wish and it shall come true, do good deeds and forget the rest, Maa is constantly watching on you. Happy Navratri 2021!

- It’s the special time of Navratri and I don’t want to miss a chance to say, you mean to me more than you, Enjoy your Navratri today!

- Joy, health and a lot of charm, success, status and no harm, these are my special wishes to you, may each day of Navratri being something new, Happy Navratri 2021!

- Good wishes for a joyous Durga Ashtami, with plenty of peace and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami

- Wishing you a happy and prosperous Navratri, may this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

- Till the time we have Maa Durga blessing us with her love and protection, we have nothing to fear in life. Happy Navratri to everyone.

- On the occasion of Navratri, let us thank Maa Durga for always blessing us with whatever we have desired. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you.

- Let this Navratri be the end of a wonderful year together and the start of a much more wonderful journey together. Happy Navratri!

- Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 05:08 PM IST