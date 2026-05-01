Nature’s Spectacle: Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Amazes Visitors At Naneghat In Maharashtra

Naneghat In Maharashtra | Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

Maharashtra is one of the most beautiful states of India, which consists of beaches, temples, mountains, and one of the places is located in Naneghat where you could see a reverse waterfall. Yes, you heard it right, it is located in the Western Ghats near Junnar, and offers dramatic views during the monsoon season. Unlike a typical waterfall that cascades downward, this unusual phenomenon appears to defy gravity, with water being pushed upward due to strong winds.

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Naneghat: A reverse waterfall site

Naneghat, a historic mountain pass located in the Western Ghats, transforms into a visual wonder during the monsoon season. As heavy rains feed the waterfalls along the ghat, powerful gusts of wind blow against the falling water with such force that it reverses direction mid-air. The result is dramatic views where streams seem to flow upwards, creating a misty, cloud-like effect that fascinates travellers and photographers alike.

Could be seen in monsoon season

This reverse waterfall effect is not permanent and can only be witnessed under specific weather conditions, primarily during peak monsoon months when wind speeds are high and rainfall is consistent. Early mornings and late afternoons are often considered the best times to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon.

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Naneghat features ancient caves

Over the years, Naneghat has gained popularity not only for its scenic beauty but also for its trekking routes and historical significance. Once an important trade route during the Satavahana dynasty, the area still features ancient caves and inscriptions, adding cultural depth to its natural charm.

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Places to visit in Naneghat

Naneghat, a place which is nestled in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, is a destination that blends natural beauty, history, and adventure.

Naneghat Pass: The main attraction, Naneghat Pass, is a historic mountain route that once connected the Konkan coast with the Deccan plateau.

Naneghat Cave: Carved into the rock, this ancient cave dates back to the Satavahana period and features inscriptions in Brahmi script.

Jivdhan Fort: Located close to Naneghat, Jivdhan Fort is a popular trekking destination for adventure enthusiasts.