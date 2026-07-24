 Nationwide Drive For Early Head & Neck Cancer Detection Launched In India By HNCII
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Nationwide Drive For Early Head & Neck Cancer Detection Launched In India By HNCII

On World Head & Neck Cancer Day, the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) is launching a nationwide citizen movement to promote early detection and timely treatment. Led by Dr. Sultan A. Pradhan, the initiative highlights the dangers of late-stage diagnosis, encourages early screening, and introduces healthcare partnerships to strengthen awareness and improve access to cancer care.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Nationwide Drive For Early Head & Neck Cancer Detection Launched In India By HNCII

Head and neck cancer remains one of India's major health concerns, with many patients seeking medical care only after the disease has reached an advanced stage. To tackle this challenge, the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) is launching a nationwide citizen movement focused on encouraging early detection and timely treatment.

The initiative is being unveiled on World Head & Neck Cancer Day, being observed on Friday, July 24, 2026, at the institute's campus in Mumbai.

Leading the workshop is Dr. Sultan A. Pradhan, Founder and Chairman of HNCII, who is discussing the growing burden of head and neck cancers in India, the consequences of delayed diagnosis, and why early screening plays a crucial role in improving survival rates and treatment outcomes.

The campaign aims to spread awareness among citizens about recognising symptoms early, seeking prompt medical attention, and reducing delays in diagnosis that often make treatment more difficult.

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As part of the launch, HNCII is also announcing strategic healthcare partnerships designed to strengthen awareness campaigns and improve access to early screening initiatives across the country.

The event is currently underway at the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India, Dockyard Road, Mazagaon, Mumbai.

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