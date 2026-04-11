National Safe Motherhood Day 2026: Ayurvedic Tips Every Indian Mother Needs To Know For A Healthy Pregnancy

Motherhood is a beautiful experience for women. But the path towards it is filled with health issues that can be scary. National Safe Motherhood Day on April 11 focuses on raising awareness on providing the right healthcare to women during pregnancy, childbirth, and lactation. Let us understand the motherhood-related troubles Indian women face, Ayurvedic tips for them to stay healthy, and the use of Patanjali products in saving mothers.

Motherhood Issues Before Indian Mothers

During pregnancy and childbirth, a major problem is anaemia and malnutrition, leading to childbirth difficulties. Lack of good hygiene, gynaecological care, and unhygienic delivery practices result in high infection rates.

Hypertensive disorders like pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, or high blood pressure, result in difficult pregnancies. In parts of India, little to no access to health setups is detrimental to pregnant women and their babies.

Many face obstetric haemorrhage (excessive bleeding) during pregnancy, childbirth or post-delivery. It even leads to maternal mortality. Infection, sepsis, and gestational diabetes are a few other issues during pregnancy.

Indian mothers, after delivery, have to deal with issues like chronic backache, tiredness, and uterine pain. Infections like UTIs and postpartum depression and recovery cannot be ignored. Urine incontinence, nipple issues, and alleged low milk supply are common.

Opting for Ayurveda for a healthy pregnancy is the right choice as it offers comprehensive solutions to problems. Also, include Patanjali Ayurvedic products that suit any needs.

3 Ayurvedic Tips for Mothers

Diet: During pregnancy and after delivery, a mother’s diet should be supportive of her health and her baby. Eat warm, digestible and nutritious food for the Vata dosha. After month 5, eat food high in omega-3, like walnuts. Avoid raw or undercooked food, smoking, unpasteurised milk or cheese, alcohol, and caffeine. After delivery, consume warm, oily, and cooked food containing turmeric, ginger, and garlic for digestion. Use ghee throughout.

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Lifestyle: During pregnancy, take rest and sleep. Ensure the surroundings are conducive to a happy pregnancy. Include light Abhyanga or self-massage with warm sesame or coconut oil on the stomach, lower back and feet to relax, avoid stretch marks, and reduce pain. Continue it after childbirth, too. Post-pregnancy, ensure you avoid heavy lifting or exercise, or you face problems related to the pelvic floor. Don’t use tampons or menstrual cups due to infection risks. Sanitary pads are safer.

Herbs: During pregnancy, shatavari is a safe herb for general wellness, managing hormones, and providing nourishment. Post-delivery, shatavari capsules help produce breast milk and lower tiredness. Ashwagandha also helps with energy, while Dashmoola helps balance Vata and lower inflammation.

Patanjali offers Ayurvedic products for a relaxed pregnancy. Patanjali Nutrela Mother’s Plus Powder (400 Gms) is a fantastic nutritional formula during and after pregnancy. It boosts foetal development, strong bones and immunity, and healthy weight gain. It provides nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamin D. It contains moringa, shatavari, and fenugreek.

Consume Patanjali Walnut Kernels (250 Gms) that contain omega-3, antioxidants, fibre, and fatty acids. It helps the mother’s and baby’s health and manages stress during pregnancy. It is good for the heart, brain, digestion, and weight management. It also keeps the hair and skin beautiful.

Having a healthy and happy pregnancy and delivery is a possibility with Ayurveda and Patanjali products. Just follow Ayurveda and its suggestions.