National Press Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know

National Press Day on November 16 in India highlights the press's role in democracy. It recognises the duty to report truthfully, hold power accountable, and inform the public. Termed the “Fourth Pillar of Democracy,” the press acts as a watchdog over the government. On this day, journalists, media houses, and the public reflect on press freedom and challenges.

History Of Press In India

Indian press history dates back to the colonial era, with Raja Ram Mohan Roy advocating for free expression and challenging censorship. Publications like The Hindu, Amrita Bazar Patrika, and Kesari played pivotal roles against British colonialism. Indian journalism has evolved, influenced by British rule, the freedom movement, and post-independence challenges.

Celebrating National Press Day



National Press Day is observed on November 16 each year to recognise the freedom and accountability of the press in India. The Press Council of India initiated this significant event in 1966 to emphasise the media's role in safeguarding democracy and fostering transparency. This day also serves as a reminder of the press's dedication to honesty, responsibility, and ethical reporting.

Why Do We Observe National Press Day?

National Press Day serves as a reminder to emphasise the press's duty to the public and its crucial role in a democracy. November 16, 1966, marks the founding of the Press Council of India (PCI). The PCI is an organization focused on maintaining ethical standards in journalism and safeguarding freedom of speech. National Press Day in India is a time for reflection and evaluation for the press, aiming to safeguard public interest and uphold credibility during a time of rapid expansion in media.

Theme for National Press Day 2024



Every year, the theme of National Press Day is carefully chosen to bring attention to a specific issue related to press freedom, journalistic integrity, or media ethics. Even though the National Press Day theme 2024 has not been officially revealed, it typically emphasises the promotion of accountability, the fight against misinformation, and the encouragement of responsible journalism.