National Engineers Day: Celebrating How Women Engineers Are Transforming Industry And Inspiring Future Generations

September 15 is celebrated as National Engineers Day, which allows us to celebrate the makers of machines and more. This year, we thought of honouring the women who constitute over 20% of the population in the manufacturing industry in India as of 2024 stats and reports. Randstand’s report also suggests that sectors such as automobile, electric vehicles (EV) and phone manufacturing are leading the change.

The key drivers of this change have been the scale of automation, the need for skilled talent with more emotional quotient, and the competitive salary packages.

Gayatri, hailing from Godhra, has been working at MG Motors India, Gujarat for over five years. She is India’s first female manual painter in the auto industry. She shared that when she started working at MG, she came with no experience, however, in these five years she is now trained to handle all the stations in her field. “We face many challenges being in this industry as a woman but with time we have realised that there is no man or woman and we are all equally equipped to work in manufacturing.”

Similarly, Harpreet Kaur from Amritsar, Punjab has been working in the field for over three years. She has completed her Electronics and Communication engineering diploma and now working at a manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

Javelin Solanki broke all traditional barriers to work in the manufacturing industry. She is the first woman in her family to do so! “My in-laws were very supportive of me working in manufacturing and it gave me even more courage to rise in shine. I am no more afraid to work for long hours in a manufacturing unit.”

Key roles

On the production floor, they serve as machine operators, assembly line workers, and quality control specialists, ensuring smooth operations and maintaining high standards of output. In engineering, women work as process engineers, industrial engineers, and product designers, where they optimise production methods and develop new products.

In leadership roles, women as plant managers and team lead oversee daily operations, manage teams, and ensure that targets are met efficiently. Supply chain managers coordinate logistics, procurement, and distribution, ensuring timely delivery of goods. In safety and environmental roles, women serve as safety officers and environmental health specialists, promoting compliance and sustainability.

Additionally, women in research and development (R&D) drive innovation, while automation engineers implement cutting-edge technologies like robotics and AI to enhance productivity. They also play a key part in data analysis, using insights to improve processes, and in human resources, where they lead workforce development and training.

In countries like the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe, there are significant efforts to promote gender diversity in manufacturing. However, in many developing regions, women’s participation in the sector remains lower due to social, cultural, and educational barriers.

Challenges

Women in manufacturing face several challenges, including gender stereotypes that label the industry as male-dominated, limiting their participation and growth. Workplace culture can often be isolating, with fewer mentorship opportunities and biases against women in leadership roles.

The sector’s demanding work schedules also create challenges for work-life balance, especially for women with caregiving responsibilities. Wage disparity persists, with women often earning less than men for similar roles. Additionally, limited access to training and career development programs hinders advancement, while workplace safety measures may not always account for gender-specific needs, further complicating their experience in the field.

Women leaders in manufacturing

Women leaders in manufacturing in India are breaking barriers and making significant strides in a traditionally male-dominated industry. These trailblazers are leading by example, driving innovation, and contributing to the growth of the sector.

For example, Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & Managing Director, of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) has been a pioneer in India’s agricultural machinery sector. Under her leadership, TAFE has become one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world. She has played a key role in expanding TAFE’s global presence and implementing technological advancements in manufacturing.

Similarly, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, of Biocon Limited, has done great wonders in this field. While Biocon is primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s contributions have revolutionized manufacturing in the life sciences space. Her leadership has positioned Biocon as a global leader in biopharmaceuticals and research.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Roosemoore, a brand dedicated to creating luxurious lifestyle fragrance products, shares, “Each of the fragrances we create carries the essence of our journey to reach this point. Manufacturing has been challenging, demanding, and enjoyable. It’s a space where it's all about accuracy, imagination, and constant evolution. Being a woman in the sector, I have managed to handle the adversity and overcome it in great ways. There is so much satisfaction in knowing that the products that we make have become a part of people's daily lives elevating their homes and surroundings and upgrading their lifestyle.”

Mrs. Hiral Mehta, Director of SPARTAN Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd., says, "While there has been notable progress in the representation of women in engineering, significant challenges persist. Their distinct viewpoints and innovations influence a wide array of products, from everyday household items to advanced technological solutions.”

“This celebration of Engineers Day plays a vital role in confronting existing norms and promoting a more inclusive environment for women in engineering organisations. It serves as a compelling reminder of the achievements accomplished and the areas that require further attention. By doing so, we can motivate the upcoming generation of female engineers, fostering a more diverse workforce and paving the way for innovative solutions to global issues."

Despite the challenges, women in manufacturing have paved their way and made this industry more forward-looking. We wish all women engineers out there a very Happy Engineers Day!