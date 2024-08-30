How Much Free Time Do You Need To Be Happy And Productive?

One thing that I have realised living alone is that whenever I am working from home, I have a lot of free time to kill and that, in a couple of hours, makes me lazy. My energy starts draining quickly and surprisingly this happens by doing nothing. My free time doesn’t make me happy. The longer the free time, the lazier I feel throughout the day. Well, that was about me. However, when I started researching the subject, I realized that it is a fact.

The relationship between free time, happiness, and productivity has been explored in various studies. One prominent piece of research is a 2021 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology by Marissa Sharif, Gabriela Tonietto, and Cassie Mogilner Holmes. The study examined the impact of free time on well-being and found that more than five hours a day of free time was associated with lower levels of happiness, often due to a lack of purpose or productivity. The study further noted that less than two hours of free time made a person feel more stressed. It was between two to five hours of free time in which a person felt happy and productive, based on the study.

Backed by studies

Another 2019 research from the University of Cambridge focused on how people structure their free time. It found that even within moderate amounts of free time, happiness is higher when that time is organized into fulfilling and purposeful activities, rather than being spent passively.

Similarly, a study led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania concluded that well-being peaks with around 3.5 hours of daily discretionary time. The research emphasized that meaningful use of this time (e.g., creative activities, exercise, or social engagement) plays a critical role in optimizing happiness.

Read Also 5 Signs You Are Becoming Less Likeable At Work And How To Reverse It

Experts speak

Jinay Savla, investor and entrepreneur, said, “If you look at the schedules of high-performing CEOs — they tend to carve a lot of free time. Roughly two/three hours a day.”

On a philosophical note, Ma Dhyan Prachi, meditation facilitator, Osho Dham, believes that no time is needed to be happy and productive. “Time is a creation of the mind and a mind which thinks of being happy after work will never be happy. Happiness and productivity emerge from being total in the moment. When we are fully immersed in doing something, our mind ceases to be and that brings joy. That also makes us successful in our endeavours. In other words, if we know how to be happy, why would we be happy only in our free time. We would be happy all the time whether in front of a computer, in the kitchen, cleaning the floor or watching Netflix.” Well, so studies and experts predict that two to five hours of free time is needed for one to be happy and productive ideally.

Free time utilisation

Savla believes that high-performing CEOs utilize their free time to go to the gym, read and spend time with family.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO and Founder of Saraf Furniture, believes that some people prefer spending quality moments with their loved ones while others engage in hobbies, exercise or just reading books or watching movies during such times of rest and recuperation.

“However, resting alone is not enough — by utilizing personal free time in productive ways increases your joy. A good example is practising a skill or hobby since it gives a sense of fulfilment making the period worthwhile. However, balance is key. Going overboard on relaxation or leisure might make you feel unsatisfied or guilty afterwards. For this reason, setting aside just a few structured hours of free time every day helps find a balance between rest and productivity.” This is proved by the starting statement and the researches which say that too much free time might prove to be harmful.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, says, “Taking a short walk can freshen up your thoughts or picking on a hobby might help to rejuvenate you. Plus, just chatting with your friends could give you different ideas and make your system more energetic thus enabling you to become very energetic at the workplace. This happens because the brain requires breaks from tasks so that it recharges hence resetting itself for better effectiveness.” It can be said that while having some free time is essential for happiness, there is a balance to strike. The benefits plateau or even reverse when free time is excessive and unstructured.