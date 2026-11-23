Dry fruits are an essential part of a healthy diet, though their overconsumption should be avoided. One such important and healthy dry fruit is the cashew. National Cashew Day on November 23 celebrates the cashew seed. We will discuss the details of the cashew seed, its ayurvedic health benefits, and the Patanjali cashew offerings.

Details of Cashew Seeds

Cashews are single-seeded drupes that grow outside the fleshy fruit called cashew apples. They are native to Brazil and spread worldwide through the Portuguese. Today, Ivory Coast is the top producer, followed by India, Vietnam, Benin, and Tanzania.

In India, Maharashtra grows the most cashews, with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu also producing large amounts. Kolam in Kerala is known as the ‘Cashew Capital of the World’ because it leads in exporting cashew kernels. India also consumes the most cashews.

Cashews are used to make dairy alternatives and are in savoury and sweet dishes. You can snack on them, add to curries to thicken the sauce, mix into rice or stir-fries, make spreads, or use in sweets like Kaju Katli and chocolates. They are even used in snack bars.

Let’s look at the ayurvedic health benefits of cashews and see which Patanjali cashew products can support a healthy lifestyle.

Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Cashews

Ayurveda: Cashew seeds are considered rich and nourishing. They provide strength and are known for their warming, oily, and heavy qualities. Cashews help balance the Vata Dosha because of these grounding and nutritious properties. However, eating too many can worsen the Pitta and Kapha doshas.

Benefits for Strength and Energy: Cashews boost total body mass, apart from helping with muscle regain and endurance. Ayurveda uses them in related medications.

Bone Health: Cashews contain minerals such as magnesium, copper, and phosphorus useful in keeping our osteo health in good condition.

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Healthy Nervous System: Cashews have healthy fats and magnesium. These soothe the Vata Dosha in the brain and nerves. This thus maintains mental strength.

Healthy Heart: Cashews' healthy fats boost blood lipids and, in turn, heart health. It is known to reduce heart disease risks, especially if eaten without salt.

Blood Sugar Control: If paired with carbohydrates and protein, cashews help lower blood sugar spikes.

Patanjali offers a few healthy cashew products. Opt for Patanjali Cashew (Kaju) (250 Gms), which is high in protein and monounsaturated fats that support heart health, and is a good source of calcium and magnesium that helps boost bone health and manage osteoporosis.

Patanjali Cashew Cookies (30 Gms, 58 Gms, and 200 Gms) are delicious biscuits made with the goodness of cashews. Eat them during tea time, coffee breaks, or when hungry. Or opt for Patanjali Kaju Katli (500 Gms) made from the best cashews, khoa and sugar. It is a great sweet for any occasion, especially festivals, and even for gifting.

Celebrate National Cashew Day on November 23 by making cashews, or kaju, a part of your healthy diet. Keep the ayurvedic benefits and Patanjali cashew offerings in mind.

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