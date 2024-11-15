Nathuram Godse's Death Anniversary: Why Is This Day Also Observed As 'Balidan Diwas'? Know All About His Controversial Legacy

Pinterest

In India, most people know or remember of Nathuram Godse as the assassin who shot Mahatma Gandhi and killed him. He was hanged to death on November 15, 1949 for killing Gandhi.

On November 15 each year, some people in India also observe 'Balidan Diwas' in memory of Nathuram Godse. This occurance is controversial, with some viewing it as an effort to honor Godse’s 'sacrifice' and ideals, while others see it as an attempt to justify violence. Let's understand why his death anniversary is commemorated, why he assassinated Gandhi, and why some people sympathise with his actions.

Who was Nathuram Godse?

Nathuram Vinayak Godse was born in 1910 in Pune, Maharashtra, into a Brahmin family. He grew up during British colonial rule, a time when struggles for independence were seen in everyday acts by locals and reformers. To your surprise, Godse was initially a follower of Gandhi and appreciated his vision for a united India. He did, however, adopt a more extreme philosophy as political tensions increased. Godse joined the Hindu Mahasabha, another organisation that promoted Hindu interests, after becoming a devoted member of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Over time, Godse's perspective on Gandhi and his role in Indian politics evolved. He started to disapprove of Gandhi's strategies and believed that his advocacy of non-violence and unity with Muslims was undermining Hindu interests. Godse started seeing Gandhi as a barrier to what he perceived to be genuine Hindu nationalism, even if he became a symbol of peace and togetherness for many.

Why did Godse kill Mahatma Gandhi?

Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi on January 30, 1948. His motivations came from his disapproval with Gandhi's non-violent beliefs and his wish for Hindu-Muslim harmony, particularly during and after India's 1947 Partition. In addition to causing widespread violence, massive migration, and a widening of religious divides, partition created two separate countries: India and Pakistan.

Gandhi's demand that India provide Pakistan with a monetary settlement in line with the Partition agreement, despite the ongoing conflict, was one specific grudge Godse held. Godse believed that the Hindu population suffered a great deal of pain and were betrayed during the conflict.

Reason why some people still side with Godse for his actions?

The story of Gandhi's contributions to India's freedom and legacy has been challenged by the celebration of 'Balidan Diwas.' Since it promotes division and reduces India's democratic ideals, many Indians and government representatives are against the idea of glorifying Godse in any way.

A minority of people support Nathuram Godse and the celebration of "Balidan Diwas" because they saw him as an advocate for Hindu nationalism. Some supporters also see him as a true patriot who took drastic action against what he saw as a threat to India’s cultural identity.

For these supporters, 'Balidan Diwas' is a day to honor Godse’s 'sacrifice' for Hindu rights. In their view, Godse acted out of duty to his religious and cultural community, seeing his actions as an extreme but necessary form of patriotism.

However, it’s important to note that most Indians do not support this viewpoint and instead respect and remember Gandhi for his role in securing India’s independence through non-violence. Gandhi’s message of unity and peace remains central to India’s identity, and his legacy is celebrated through memorials and national holidays.

