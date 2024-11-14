Remembering 7 Timeless Teachings By Guru Nanak On Gurupurab

By: Manasi Kamble | November 14, 2024
Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Gurupurab is a Sikh festive celebrated in rememberance of the religious leader Guru Nanak or Baba Nanak. This year the festive will be celebrated on November 15.
One God: Guru Nanak Dev Ji imparted that there is just one God, who is everlasting, without form, and beyond human understanding. "Ek Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhao, Nirvair, Akal Moorat, Ajuni, Saibhang, Gurprasad."
Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasized equality among all people, rejecting caste, creed, gender, and social status discrimination. He taught that every human is equal in God's eyes. "Nanak naam chardi kala, tere bhane sarbat da bhala"
Selfless service (Sewa) is a core teaching of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, emphasizing serving others without expectation to draw closer to God, highlighting humility and service in Gurbani. "Pehla seva, chautha rehit, karni japu, sunna jap."
Guru Nanak Dev ji highlighted Naam Simran's significance for spiritual connection and mind purification, urging followers to remember God's name for peace and tranquility through meditation. "Simran naam ka, taro, bandhan, jeevan ka."
Guru Nanak Dev ji emphasized earning through honesty and hard work, rejecting exploitation and deceit, and encouraging pure, beneficial contributions to society. "Kirat karni, naam japna, vand chakna"
Guru Nanak Dev ji emphasized sharing wealth with the poor; true spirituality comes not from accumulation but from aiding those in need. "Vand chakna, seva karni, naam japna"
Guru Nanak taught detachment from materialism, emphasizing that attachment to worldly possessions causes suffering, distracting from spiritual growth and divine love. "Maya moh na jaaye, keena diwas na raat"
