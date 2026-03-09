'Nashik Mai 2 Ghar Kharid Lu': Mumbai Woman Pays ₹1 Lakh Rent For 2 BHK Flat In Parel, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Mumbai’s sky-high rent has once again become the talk of the town thanks to a viral video featuring two software engineers and their two-bedroom apartment in Parel. The video, shared by influencer Arya Kothari on Instagram, offers a candid glimpse into the realities of urban living in one of the country’s most expensive cities.

Inside the viral house

The house tour kicks off in the modest yet neatly designed living room. As the camera pans through the flat, viewers are shown the slightly larger master bedroom, a cosy second bedroom, and a window with an unexpected perk: a clear, mesmerising view of planes landing and taking off in the distance. The residents share that watching this aerial ballet is their favourite way to unwind after long days at work.

Check out the video below:

The residents, both software professionals, reveal that they shell out a staggering ₹1 lakh per month for their 700-square-foot, two-bedroom apartment. The rent also covers maintenance fees, a necessity in this bustling, centrally located neighbourhood known for its high-rises and proximity to major business hubs.

Internet reacts

The video quickly ignited a spirited debate online. Comments poured in, with one user exclaiming, “1 lakh????? Nashik mai itne emi mai 2 ghar kharid looo maii” highlighting the vast difference in property prices across cities. Another stated, "That's 5k in Jorhat, 12k in Guwahati....," Meanwhile, one more stated, "I had something like this for 13K in Kolkata."

Many also hailed the girls, with one writing, "Wondering....How much they are earn ? They must be good at what they do." "I have a better place to watch planes landing and takeoff," expressed another. One user stated, "Why do people wanted to spend singapore equivalent rent in Mumbai!"

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in