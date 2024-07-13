Narendra Kusnur Writes About The Unbeatable Trio Of Madan Mohan

To mark music director Madan Mohan’s birth centenary on June 25, Mumbai hosted some well-attended tribute concerts. Between June 22 and 29, two were held at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall in Vile Parle East, and one each at Rangsharda, Bandra, and Shanmukhananda, Sion.

This writer attended the show at Dinanath Hall on the actual birthday, featuring singers Javed Ali, Sanjeevani Bhelande, Samir Date, Sarrika Singh, Rajashree Bag and Ananya Wadkar, daughter of Suresh Wadkar. The orchestra was conducted by Yogesh Pradhan and the show was compered by RJ Gaurav.

Naturally, the set list had a fair share of Lata Mangeshkar classics. After all, the combination of Madan Mohan and Mangeshkar was legendary, with many film music buffs rating it the best composer-singer partnership. Quite a few songs written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan were also performed, including Lag Ja Gale from Woh Kaun Thi, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha from Anpadh, and Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega and Naino Mein Badra Chhaye from Mera Saaya. Javed Ali also did an improvised version Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai, from Aap Ki Parchhaiyan.

Though Madan Mohan composed some iconic songs written by Rajendra Krishan, Kaifi Azmi and Majrooh Sultanpuri, among others, his work with Raja Mehdi Ali Khan was special. Sadly, Khan died in 1966 at the age of 50, leaving behind many memories.

That brings us to the main purpose of this column – to look back at the fantastic work done by the team of Madan Mohan, Mangeshkar and Khan. Besides the songs mentioned above, and the immortal Naina Barse from Woh Kaun Thi, there were many gems that are forgotten today, or did not attain the expected popularity. Most of these are Mangeshkar solos, though an odd duet may come into the list.

The team became recognised only in the 1960s, but they had some good songs as far back as 1951 with the Meena Kumari film Madhosh. Though the movie was best known for Talat Mahmood’s Meri Yaad Mein Tum Na Aansoon Bahaana, it actually had six Mangeshkar numbers, including Jab Aanewale Aate Hain and Humein Ho Gaya Tum Se Pyaar. The early 1950s were very successful for the Melody Queen, and her work in Madhosh somehow got drowned in the success of other film soundtracks of that time.

With Madan Mohan doing more work with Rajendra Krishna later, it took almost a decade for this trio to make a mark again. The Mala Sinha-Dharmendra film Anpadh (1962) is immediately recognised for Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha, but it also had the Mangeshkar masterpiece Woh Dekho Jala Ghar Kisi Ka, which defined Khan’s expression of pathos. And who can forget the intricate word-play of Hai Isi Mein Pyaar Ki Aabroo?

In the mid-1960s, both Aap Ki Parchhaiyan and Neela Akash had only one Mangeshkar song each. Filmed on Dharmendra and Supriya Choudhury, Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai from the former has made it to many greatest hits compilations. But Na Aasmaan Na Sitare from Neela Aakash is recognised mostly by the hardcore fans alone. Woh Kaun Thi (1964), starring Sadhna and Manoj Kumar, was a supreme example of their combo, with Lag Ja Gale, Naina Barse and the other gem Jo Hamne Dastaan Apni Sunayi.

The team continued the good form in Mera Saaya (1966, with Sadhna and Sunil Dutt). The movie Dulhan Ek Raat Ki had the beautiful Sapnon Mein Agar Mera and Kai Din Se Dil Bekal Hai, filmed on Nutan, besides the Mahendra Kapoor duet Aapne Apna Banaaya Meherbani Aapki. Finally, there was the 1967 Dharmendra-Mala Sinha release Jab Yaad Kisiki Aati Hai, where Mangeshkar sang three solo songs, including the title track and the underrated Tere Bin Saawan Kaise Beeta, besides two duets with Mahendra Kapoor.

Significantly, two great lyricists passed away in 1966, with the genius Shailendra bidding farewell a few months after Khan. The death anniversaries of both Madan Mohan and Khan are in July. In fact, today (July 14) is Madan Mohan’s 49th death anniversary. It’s almost half a century since he left us, but Madan Magic lives on forever.