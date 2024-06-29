Narendra Kusnur Writes About Some Good Rock Music

In international music, full-length albums are still the norm. This trend is different from the Indian indie space, where most artistes are concentrating on releasing singles.

Though pop stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran attracted the younger crowd, it was the rock segment that saw some fantastic releases between January and June 2024. Here are 10 such rock records, chosen as per this columnist’s ratings. The list tries to maintain a balance between popular acts and those with a cult following, thus avoiding obscure bands, extreme metal, remakes or cover versions (which explains the absence of Paul McCartney and Slash).

Topping the list is Forever, a return to form for American band Bon Jovi. It’s the first album since singer Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022, and though his voice doesn’t hit the highs like before, compensation comes through crisp and catchy songwriting. From uptempo tracks like Legendary and Seeds to the ballads Kiss The Bride and Hollow Man, there’s enough variety.

Next comes Yummy, the 18th studio album of British indie-rock band James. The Manchester group has only a limited following in India, but is huge in the UK and some parts of Europe, with vocalist Tim Booth being a concert favourite. This album has exceptional tracks like Way Over Your Head, Butterfly and Shadow Of A Giant.

Next comes British rock legend and Dire Straits founder Mark Knopfler 10th solo outing One Deep River. While his songwriting and guitaring style stay pretty similar to past excursions, there’s an additional maturity in his voice. It’s a very rootsy album incorporating country and Brit-folk along with rock textures.

In continuing with the folk mood, we have the American band Decemberists, and their new album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again. Fronted by Colin Meloy, the band is best known for its 2011 album The King Is Dead. The new record has its glorious moments in Burial Ground, Don’t Go Into The Woods, The Black Maria and the 19-minute progressive folk-rock number Joan In The Garden.

At the other end of the sound and volume spectrum come British heavy metal giants Judas Priest, whose album Invincible Shield comes after a six-year gap. Vocalist Rob Halford, now 72, still sounds menacing despite treatment for hernia and prostrate cancer. American grunge band Pearl Jam comes sixth in this list, with its album Dark Matter. Though one may argue that the new albums come nowhere close to earlier gems Ten, Vs and Vitalogy, vocalist Eddie Vedder maintains his virtuosity. The highlight is the interaction between guitarists Michael McCreedy and Stone Gossard.

Another favourite, punk-rock act Green Day, releases a very consistent album called Saviors. Billie Joe Armstong is stunning on vocals and guitar, with able support from bassist Mike Drint and drummer Tre Cool. The creators of the 2004 masterpiece American Idiot also go in for wider subjects this time.

The seven choices so far have been pretty obvious and easy. But selecting the balance was tough, with so many records deserving to be squeezed in. We go in for two with slightly offbeat sounds, and end with what is basically a good rock record for any mood. Thus, at No 8 is The Mandoki Soulmates, the brainchild of German-Hungarian musician Leslie Mandoki. The new album A Memory Of Our Future is a good mix of progressive rock and jazz, with a guest list including Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, and guitarists Al Di Meola and Mike Stern. This is followed by Wall Of Eyes, the experimental rock collection by The Smile, the side project of Radiohead’s vocalist Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

Winding up the half-yearly selection is Here To Eternity by American band Collective Soul, led by the fabulous Ed Roland. This double album has 20 songs, one of the highlights being a track called Bob Dylan (Where Are You Tonight). Other fabulous records miss this list, but that’s the case with any Top 10. Apologies to the Black Keys, Paul Weller and Bruce Dickinson.