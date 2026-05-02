Narada Jayanti 2026: Know Correct Date, Muhurat & Why Sage Narada Is Considered First Journalist

Narada Jayanti is an auspicious day which is dedicated to Devarishi Narada Muni, the celestial sage revered for his wisdom, devotion, and role as a divine messenger. Narada Muni has the unique ability to travel across all three realms: Akash (Heaven), Prithvi (Earth), and Patal (Netherworld). He is often regarded as the first journalist on Earth, constantly journeying through the universe to share information. While much of the information he conveys may cause trouble, it ultimately serves to improve the universe.

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Sage Narada: The first journalist

Unlike modern journalism, Narada’s communication was not limited to reporting facts. He often conveyed messages with a purpose to guide events, reveal truths, or even create situations that led to the greater good. His famous chant “Narayan Narayan” symbolised devotion and constant remembrance of Lord Vishnu, whose ardent devotee he was. Because of this role, he is often regarded as the “first journalist” in Indian tradition. As a son of Brahma and devotee of Vishnu, he is considered the first walking monk journalist, who is seen as a celestial messenger, storyteller, and musician who facilitated communication between gods, demons, and humans and bridged the gap between them.

Narada Jayanti 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, Narada Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, May 1, coinciding with the Pratipada (first day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. Devotees mark the occasion by offering prayers, chanting hymns, and remembering Narada’s teachings.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:52 PM on May 01, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 12:49 AM on May 03, 2026

Rituals to perform on Narada Jayanti

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Visit Devarishi Narada Muni temples and also temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, as Narada is known to be his ardent devotee. Recite sacred texts, engage in bhajans, and spiritual discussions.