When Is Narasimha Jayanti In 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More The Day Dedicated To Lord Vishnu

Narasimha Jayanti | X/ @ISKCONBangalore

Narsimha Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Narasimha form. The significant festival falls every year on Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi, which falls in the month of Vaishakha. Lord Narasimha is the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and on this day, he appeared in a half-lion, half-man form to kill the demon named Hiranyakashipu only to save his ardent devotee Prahlada. This year, the significant day will fall on April 30.

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About Narasimha Jayanti

Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most powerful days for protection from fear and negative energies. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Narasimha, Lord Vishnu's fourth form. Narasimha is taken from two Sanskrit words, Nara means human and Simha means lion. The day is primarily celebrated with great fervour in the South Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

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Narasimha Jayanti 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 10:51 AM to 01:22 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 07:51 PM on Apr 29, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 09:12 PM on Apr 30, 2026

Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 05:48 AM, May 1

Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early with a ritual bath and take a vow to observe a fast, often nirjala (without water) or with fruits and milk. Visit Lord Narasimha temple to seek the deity’s blessing and also perform the puja ritual at home too. Place the idol or image of Lord Narasimha on a clean altar and decorate it with flowers, especially marigold and tulsi leaves. Offer fruits, sweets, coconut, and panchamrit. Chant Narasimha mantras, recite the Narasimha Kavach, and read stories related to Prahlada and Lord Narasimha.