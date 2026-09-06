Naomi Osaka Steps Out In An Oversized Suit-Sportswear Hybrid At US Open 2026

Naomi Osaka at US Open 2026 | Instagram

Trust Naomi Osaka to make an entrance that gets people talking even before the first serve. At the US Open 2026, the tennis star has been serving statement looks after another, and her latest appearance was no exception.

Styled by Law Roach, Osaka stepped out in a Nike X MONSE custom creation that blurred the lines between sharp tailoring, relaxed sportswear and street style.

Take a look:

Decoding Naomi Osaka’s latest match look

The newest outfit played with contrast. At first glance, it looked like a sharply tailored suit, but a closer look revealed a much more relaxed sportswear influence.

The centrepiece was a deconstructed oversized combo jacket, created by combining MONSE’s signature gabardine suiting with Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece in heather grey.

Read Also Naomi Osaka Pays Tribute To NBA Legend Allen Iverson With Striking US Open Debut Look

The blazer featured a hoodie-inspired layer underneath the tailored construction, along with notched lapels, front buttons, flap pockets and a Nike Swoosh hand-embroidery on the back.

Osaka paired the jacket with matching wide-leg trousers, allowing the entire look to maintain its loose, fluid silhouette.

Inside her US Open 2026 outfits so far

Osaka kicked off the tournament with a very different kind of fashion statement, paying tribute to basketball legend Allen Iverson. For the occasion, she donned a custom Who Decides War tulle and French-terry gown covered with sewn-in newspaper clippings highlighting moments from her own career.

She completed the dramatic look with Iverson’s instantly recognisable red sweatband, adding matching bands around her elbows. Her hair was styled into braids, reinforcing the basketball-inspired aesthetic.

For her second-round match against Katerina Siniakova, Osaka switched gears completely. She arrived in an all-white Thom Browne overcoat crafted from silk gazar and finished with matching belts. Tiny white and silver tennis-racket embroidery decorated the outerwear, while a pleated skirt and athletic mesh inserts brought sportier details into the otherwise elegant ensemble.

Once she removed the outer layers, the look transformed again, revealing a silver two-piece set underneath.