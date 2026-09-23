Nainital’s Nanda-Sunanda Festival Reaches Final Stage With Grand Procession And Immersion On Wednesday| Watch Video

Nainital’s Nanda-Sunanda Festival Reaches Final Stage With Grand Procession And Immersion On Wednesday | X

The Nanda Devi Fair, or Nanda-Sunanda Devi Mahotsav, is a vibrant five- to seven-day cultural and religious festival held every September in the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand, India. It honours Goddess Nanda Devi and her sister Sunanda, symbolising regional prosperity, local arts, and community heritage.

The annual fair holds immense historical and religious significance and is known for showcasing the state's folk culture, traditional customs and deep-rooted devotion to Goddess Nanda and Sunanda. A grand procession of Goddess Nanda and Sunanda was taken out, drawing devotees in large numbers; the idols will be immersed in the lake in the evening of Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

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Uttarakhand witnessed Nanda-Sunanda shobhayatra

A grand procession of Maa Nanda-Sunanda was taken out in Nainital city on Wednesday amidst chants of Maa Nanda Sunanda, the sound of bells, blowing of conch shells, beats of drums, Chholia groups, bands and Akhara groups performing attractive stunts. As part of the 124th Nanda Devi fair, the programme began with the worship of the goddess at 6 AM on Sunday. After the puja rituals performed in the morning, a palanquin of both the deities (Nanda-Sunanda) procession was taken out from the temple. After circumambulating the Naina temple, the Nanda Sunanda palanquin reached Chaat Park, Masjid Tiraha, Sharda Sangh, Mallital Rickshaw Stand, and Mall Road.

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About Uttarakhand's Himalayan Mahakumbh

The Maa Nanda-Sunanda Fair is one of the prominent traditional celebrations of the Kumaon region. Goddess Nanda is deeply revered across Uttarakhand and is considered the patron deity of the region by many communities. The festival provides devotees an opportunity to offer prayers and participate in rituals while also experiencing the cultural heritage of the hills. The grand Nanda Devi Raj Jat Yatra is widely called the "Himalayan Mahakumbh".

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Nanda-Sunanda palanquin procession and immersion at Nainital Lake

The grand palanquin procession of Maa Nanda and Sunanda is one of the biggest highlights of the celebrations. During the procession, the palanquin carrying the revered deities will travel through the city amid the sounds of traditional drums and chants praising Maa Nanda and Sunanda. Devotees are expected to gather along the route to seek blessings and participate in the religious celebrations. The procession will conclude with the immersion of the idols in Nainital Lake in the evening of Wednesday, September 23, 2026.