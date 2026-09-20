Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Offers Prayers At Shri Badrinath Dham, Seeks Blessings | X

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the revered Shri Badrinath Dham temple on Sunday, September 20, 2026, seeking the blessings of Shri Badri Vishal for the prosperity and well-being of the state and its people. During his visit to the Himalayan shrine, Dhami offered prayers and paid obeisance at the temple. He sought blessings for the peace, prosperity and happiness of the people of Uttarakhand.

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Uttarakhand CM Dhami Visits Badrinath Dham

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The CM also attended the Badrinath Katha Mahotsav at Badrinath Dham, which was organised by the Surat Gurukul branch of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan.

Sharing a video on X, the CM wrote, “At Shri Badrinath Dham in Chamoli, I offered prayers to Lord Badrinath and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and auspicious lives of all the residents of the state. The auspicious commencement of the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra has taken place, and this year so far, a record number of devotees have arrived in the land of the gods, Uttarakhand, and have had darshan of the four sacred abodes.”

The CM further said, “The smooth, safe and well-organised pilgrimage of the devotees is our utmost priority. Necessary directions have been given to the concerned officials to further strengthen the pilgrimage arrangements.”

About Badrinath Dham

Badrinath Dham is one of the four sacred Char Dham sites in Uttarakhand and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages for Hindus and comprises Gangotri Dham, Yamunotri Dham, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

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Gangotri Dham is dedicated to Goddess Ganga, while Yamunotri Dham is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. Kedarnath is dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Badrinath is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The temple is situated along the banks of the Alaknanda River in the Garhwal Himalayas and attracts thousands of devotees during the annual pilgrimage season. The shrine is an important part of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham Yatra, which draws pilgrims from across the country.