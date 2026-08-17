Nagchandreshwar Temple In Ujjain Opens For Devotees On Nag Panchami: Why Is Darshan Allowed Only Once A Year?

Nagchandreshwar Temple In Ujjain Opens For Devotees On Nag Panchami |

Nag Panchami is one of the auspicious Hindu observances which is observed on the fifth Panchami of the Shukla Paksha, and it holds deep religious and cultural significance, especially in India and Nepal. This year the festival is celebrated on Tuesday, August 16. The festival is rooted in ancient traditions where snakes are seen as symbols of fertility, protection, and rebirth.

Hindus believe that worshipping serpents on this day brings protection from snakebites and ensures prosperity and well-being in the household. On this day, the Nagchandreshwar Temple at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple complex opened its doors to devotees on Nag Panchami, drawing thousands of worshippers who gathered to seek blessings of Lord Nagchandreshwar. The shrine holds a unique place in Hindu religious traditions as it remains open for darshan only once a year.

Nagchandreshwar Temple opens for devotees on Nag Panchami

Nagchandreshwar Temple is located on the third floor of the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex. It is dedicated to Lord Nagchandreshwar, a form associated with Lord Shiva and the serpent deity. According to popular belief, the idol depicts Lord Shiva seated on a serpent, along with Goddess Parvati. Today, the temple gates were opened in the early morning for devotees to seek blessings of Nag Devta, the snake deity, who is associated with Lord Shiva, as the deity is seen to wrap a snake serpent around his neck.

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The temple is opened to devotees only on Nag Panchami, which is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. After the festival, the doors will be closed again for the rest of the year. The temple is believed to have been built around 1050 AD by the Parmar King Bhoj, and later restored in 1732 by Scindia ruler Ranoji.

Why Nagchandreshwar the temple opens annually?

According to religious belief, the practice is linked to the sanctity of the shrine and the significance of Nag Panchami. It is believed that worshipping Nagchandreshwar on this auspicious day brings blessings, protection, and spiritual prosperity.

A popular legend associated with the temple says that a serpent king named Takshak performed penance to attain immortality and received a boon from Lord Shiva. He is believed to have resided at this sacred site. Devotees therefore consider darshan of Nagchandreshwar on Nag Panchami especially significant.

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The annual opening of the shrine is also a distinctive tradition of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. The restricted access has made the temple an important religious attraction, with devotees travelling from different parts of the country to participate in the special darshan.