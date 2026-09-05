Nabagunjar Dance And Music Festival Returns To Dhenkanal On September 6, Brings A Day-Long Celebration In Odisha

Nabagunjar Dance And Music Festival Returns To Dhenkanal On September 6 | Pinterest

After the success of its inaugural edition, the second edition of the Nabagunjar Dance and Music Festival has returned, with a vibrant celebration of art, music and culture for art lovers. The Nabagunjar Dance and Music Festival is set to return in Dhenkanal in Odisha on September 6. It brings together dance, music and the state’s rich cultural traditions for a day-long celebration. Like previous year, this year the festival is expected to provide a platform for artists to showcase Odisha’s diverse performing arts while introducing audiences to the region’s cultural heritage.

Nabagunjar dance and music festival returns

Nabagunjar or Navagunjara Dance and Music Festival has finally returned for this year in Dhenkanal, a district in Odisha. The festival, which will be observed on Sunday, September 6, is organised by Abhinaya Foundation from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Organised as a celebration of Odisha’s artistic traditions, the festival draws attention to the connection between classical dance, music and local cultural practices. Talking about the speciality of this dance, Nabagunjar is a mythical form associated with Lord Krishna in Odisha’s cultural and religious traditions, lends its name to the festival and adds a distinctive regional identity to the event. The event will feature Odissi, Kuchipudi, and folk dance, Hindustani vocal recital, and a special fusion presentation featuring Mardala, violin, flute, and vocals.

Festival celebrations

The day-long programme will feature performances by artists from different backgrounds, creating an opportunity for audiences to experience a variety of dance and musical forms. Such cultural festivals also play an important role in keeping traditional art forms alive by bringing established performers and younger generations onto the same platform.

The celebration also highlights the importance of community participation in preserving intangible cultural heritage. Through live performances and cultural exchanges, the Nabagunjar Dance and Music Festival seeks to create greater awareness of Odisha’s artistic legacy.

Felicitation ceremony highlights

One of the major highlights of the festival is the felicitation ceremony. This year, the prestigious Abhinaya Gurushree Award will be awarded to renowned sculptor and Padma Shri laureate Adwaita Gadanayak for his significant impact on the art world.

Apart from that, the Nabagunjar Nrutya Prerana Award 2026 and the Abhinaya Social Excellence Award 2026 will be awarded to renowned Bajaranga Club and Odissi dancer Smt Minakshi Rani Jena, among others.