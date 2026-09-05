Odisha Govt Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Students Killed Or Permanently Disabled In School-Related Accidents | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh for students who die or suffer permanent disability in accidents occurring in schools, while travelling to or from school or during school-related activities, according to an official order.

The School and Mass Education Department, in an order issued on Thursday, said the assistance would be provided to the parents or next of kin of eligible students.

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The scheme will cover students from Sishu Vatika to Class 12 enrolled in state-run and aided schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and Odisha Model Adarsha Vidyalayas (OMAVs).

Under the new guidelines, a student's family will receive Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability.

The government said accidents can result in loss of life, unexpected medical expenses and temporary or permanent disability, severely disrupting a student's education.

The scheme also provides relief for injured students requiring advanced medical treatment outside their district. Such students will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 30,000 for transfer outside the district.

Students undergoing treatment for more than three days at a district headquarters hospital will also be eligible for up to Rs 10,000 towards transportation expenses, it said.

Eligible students will receive free treatment at government hospitals and may also avail themselves of assistance under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and the Red Cross, wherever applicable.

The headmaster or principal of the school, Block Education Officer (BEO), District Education Officer (DEO) and District Collector have been authorised to sanction the ex-gratia assistance.

Once approved, the amount must be transferred to the guardian's bank account within 24 hours, the order said.

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