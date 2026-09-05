Assam To Introduce Recorded Teaching System For Classes 9-12; Teachers To Receive Online Training In Digital Learning Tools | Representative image

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday announced the introduction of a recorded teaching system for students from Classes 9 to 12 as part of the state government's efforts to strengthen classroom learning through technology.

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The initiative is aimed at providing students in higher classes with access to structured, technology-enabled teaching resources while also supporting teachers in adopting digital methods of instruction.

According to Minister Pegu, teachers will undergo online training to familiarise themselves with the recorded teaching system and learn how to effectively incorporate digital learning tools into their regular classroom practices.

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The training programme will be conducted through an online mode, allowing teachers to understand the functioning of the system and the manner in which recorded lessons can be integrated into the teaching-learning process.

The Education Minister said the initiative is intended to make the learning process more organised and provide additional academic support to both students and teachers.

The recorded teaching mechanism is expected to supplement conventional classroom instruction, particularly for students studying in Classes 9 to 12, who are at an important stage of their school education.

Through recorded lessons and digital resources, students will have greater access to structured learning material, while teachers will be equipped with additional tools to reinforce concepts taught in classrooms.

The state government is also focusing on building teachers' digital capabilities so that technology can be used effectively rather than merely serving as an additional classroom resource.

Minister Pegu's announcement comes amid growing efforts by educational institutions and governments to expand the use of digital platforms and technology-based teaching methods in schools.

The online training for teachers is expected to play a key role in ensuring that educators are adequately prepared before the recorded teaching system is implemented.

The initiative is likely to provide students with another avenue for revising lessons and strengthening their understanding of subjects beyond regular classroom hours.

The Assam government hopes that combining classroom teaching with recorded lessons and trained educators will contribute to a more consistent and structured learning environment for students in the higher secondary classes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)