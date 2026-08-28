Mysuru Dasara 2026: Majestic Elephant Squad Receives Royal Welcome At The Iconic Palace

Majestic Elephant Squad Receives Royal Welcome At The Iconic Palace | Photo Credit: PTI

The world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 has begun with a grand and traditional welcome for the majestic elephant squad at the iconic Mysuru Palace in Karnataka on Friday. The arrival of the Dasara elephants marks an important milestone in the preparations for one of India’s most celebrated festivals, known for its royal traditions, cultural performances and spectacular processions.

Mysuru begins with grand welcome for elephant squad

The world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2026 has finally begun on Friday, August 26, 2026. The celebration began with a grand welcome accorded to the Dasara elephant squad at the historic Mysuru Palace.

The elephant squad made its way into the palace grounds via the Jayamarthanda Gate, signalling the start of arrangements for one of Karnataka's most renowned cultural and religious celebrations.

Elephants are an integral part of Mysuru Dasara

The elephants are an integral part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations and play a central role in the famous Jamboo Savari procession. Their arrival at the palace is accompanied by traditional rituals and a ceremonial atmosphere, reflecting the festival’s deep connection with the erstwhile Wadiyar royal family and Mysuru’s cultural heritage.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre greeted the Dasara elephants by conducting puja and showering them with flowers, adhering to traditional customs linked to the elephant squad's arrival.

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Mysuru Dasara, also known as Nada Habba, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Karnataka. The festival is held during Navaratri and culminates on Vijayadashami. The grand festivities transform Mysuru into a major cultural and tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across India and abroad.

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About Jamboo Savari

Among the biggest attractions of the festival is the Jamboo Savari, during which a decorated elephant carries the golden howdah through the streets of Mysuru. The procession features caparisoned elephants, traditional music, folk performances and cultural tableaux, creating a spectacular visual experience.

The Dasara elephant squad undergoes extensive training before participating in the festivities. The animals are carefully monitored and acclimatised to the sounds, crowds and ceremonial environment associated with the grand procession.