Mysuru Dasara Kambala Plan Sparks Row As Yaduveer Wadiyar Opposes Proposal | ANI

Bengaluru: The proposal of the State government to hold Kambala during this year's Dasara celebration has kicked up a row, with BJP MP and scion of erstwhile Mysuru province royal family Yaduveer Wadiyar opposing the move.

`Kambala is the folk sport of Coastal Karnataka and it is part of that regional culture. Mysuru Dasara is another regional culture. Why that has to be incorporated with this culture?" Yaduveer Wadiyar asked.

''During the last three years, the Dasara has not celebrated properly. At least this year, I want it to be celebrated in traditional way. I have expressed my opinion and rest is left to the government,'' he said.

Kambala, the coastal folk sports of buffaloes running with a runner on slush tracks shot to fame with Kannada blockbuster movie Kantara. Earlier, it was in the news after the runners completed the distance, which on the track would have broken the record of sprinter Usain Bolt.

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Though the present Chief Minister D K Shivakumar wanted Kambala to be included in the Dasara last year itself as a main attraction, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is against Mysuru royal family did not allow it to happen. This year, during Dasara preliminary meeting with officials and representatives from the region, Shivakumar proposed to add Kambala as one of Dasara attraction for the tourists.

Soon after Yaduveer Wadiyar opposed Kambala, both BJP and JD(S) joined him. BJP President B Y Vijayendra said ''Dasara is a local festival and identity and culture of Mysuru. It has to be celebrated in Mysuru and can't be celebrated in Kalburgi. Like that, Kambala is identity and culture of coastal region, which can't be included with Mysuru tradition.''

The Kambala Association President Deviprasad Shetty said that there was nothing wrong in holding Kambala in Mysuru.

''Traditionally, Kambala was supported by Mysuru province rulers. If the Mysuru people think that it would be a financial burden for them to host Kambala, we can arrange finance and organise it in Mysuru. It will be an additional attraction to Dasara and wider recognition to our folk sports,'' he added.