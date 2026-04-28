'My Implants Had Ruptured': Huda Beauty Founder Goes Under Knife Again After Dealing With Persistent Breast Pain After 12 Years Of Surgery |

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan has opened up about a deeply personal health scare, revealing that she recently underwent surgery after discovering her breast implants had ruptured more than a decade after getting them.

Taking to Instagram, the founder of Huda Beauty shared a candid note about how she had delayed routine check-ups for years. Reflecting on her experience, she admitted, “I got my implants done over 12 years ago… and I kept telling myself ‘I’ll check them later.’ Life gets busy, and we push things aside especially when they don’t feel urgent.”

However, things took a serious turn when she began experiencing persistent discomfort. “I started feeling pain, so I went in and that’s when I found out my implants had ruptured,” she revealed, adding that the situation had already led to inflammation, fluid buildup and the early stages of an infection.

Despite the complications, Huda expressed relief that the issue was caught in time. “Honestly, I feel so lucky I caught it when I did because it could’ve been so much worse,” she shared, while also thanking her medical team for their care and support during the procedure.

Using her platform to raise awareness, she highlighted an important but often overlooked reality about cosmetic procedures. “If you have implants, please remember they are not meant to last forever… most of the time, they need to be redone around the 10-year mark,” she wrote. Acknowledging her own delay, she added that even knowing this, she had put it off, something she believes many people tend to do.

Her message was clear and direct: “Don’t wait for pain. Don’t put it off. Your health is not something to ‘check on later.’ Listen to your body. Stay on top of it. Take care of YOU.”

Huda’s revelation also ties back to her earlier admissions about undergoing cosmetic procedures. In a past interview, she had shared that she opted for breast augmentation and a nose job during the early days of building her brand, driven by long-standing insecurities, particularly after motherhood.