Is Taylor Swift's Voice Being Misused? Singer Moves To Trademark Her Identity As AI Clone Concerns Rise | X

With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming the creative landscape, global pop icon Taylor Swift has taken a significant step to safeguard her identity, by filing to trademark her voice in the United States.

The move comes at a time when AI tools can now replicate voices with startling accuracy using just a few seconds of audio, raising growing concerns among artists about misuse and lack of control over their likeness.

Swift’s application, submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), includes two sound recordings where she introduces herself with the phrase 'Hey, it’s Taylor' while promoting her latest album 'The Life of a Showgirl', released earlier this October.

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Alongside the audio, the filing reportedly includes a stage photograph of the singer, though details of the application remain undisclosed. The development was first highlighted by intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben. Swift’s team has not issued an official statement regarding the filings so far.

She isn’t alone in this approach. Actor Matthew McConaughey has also explored similar legal protections, submitting trademark-related audio clips of his iconic phrases like “Alright, alright, alright!” from Dazed and Confused and “Just keep livin’.” His efforts are likewise aimed at preventing unauthorized AI-generated reproductions of his voice.

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The urgency behind such moves is tied to how quickly AI voice synthesis has evolved. What once required extensive recordings and days of processing can now be achieved almost instantly, making it easier for platforms to recreate celebrity voices without consent.

Taylor Swift out in NYC today with her Dad and Ashley Avignone

Taylor Swift was recently spotted in NYC with her father and Ashley Avignone on April 27 in a breezy summery dress. Taylor wore a blue-and-white pinstripe midi dress from Nordstrom, reportedly priced at around $325 (approx. ₹27,000).

She paired the dress with a mini Lady Dior bag in a soft buttercup yellow shade which is priced at around £7,200 (roughly ₹7.5–8 lakh).