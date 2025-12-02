'My Biggest Inspiration Remains Johny Lever': Says Comedian Atul Khatri| FPJ Exclusive

Atul Khatri |

A passion for something never fades, and it’s truly never too late to start again. If there’s one person who embodies this belief wholeheartedly, it is Atul Khatri. Once a businessman in Mumbai, he transformed his life by switching careers to become a stand-up comedian, a profession where he now earns applause, admiration, and endless laughter.

His life story has become an inspiration for many, especially for those who feel it’s "too late" to try something new.

Atul Khatri | Photograph courtesy: Sunanda Singh/FPJ

Recently, Atul Khatri performed at India's largest Senior Citizens Festival, Khyaal 50Above 50 which held in Goregaon, Mumbai. His performance in the event added charm, humour, and relatability. During an interview with The Free Press Journal, he opened up about his life, inspirations, and how stand-up comedy has evolved over the last decade. His journey and insights reflect not just the evolution of comedy in India, but also his personal growth as an artist.

The accidental comedian

When asked about choosing stand-up comedy, something completely different from his business background, Atul Khatri gave a refreshingly honest answer. He admitted that he never chose comedy, instead comedy chose him. He said, "Before I got into comedy, I tried my hand at being a DJ, but that didn't work out. I also wanted to become a bartender, but that didn't pan out either."

He further said, "As a big fan of comedy, I attended several shows back in 2011, when stand-up was starting to take off in India. I really enjoyed the experience, which led me to think, 'Maybe I could do that too.' What began as a hobby eventually became my passion. I never envisioned becoming a comedian; I just wanted an escape from my job, and I found a lot of joy in it. People would often tell me that I was really good at it and encouraged me not to give it up. I believe I was destined to pursue this path."

Stand-Up Comedy: Then and now

Reflecting on how the stand-up scene has changed, Atul shared some fascinating insight. He shared, "We started doing stand-up comedy in 2011 and 2012. The term' stand-up comedy' is derived from Western cultures, specifically the U.S. and the U.K., and it was primarily performed in English. Back in 2011-12, stand-up comedy in India was mostly in English. However, over the years, we have seen comedians performing in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, and many others, which is a beautiful development. We are reaching a broader audience because the words and expressions in these languages carry a depth that English often cannot replicate."

Fitness: Consistency over complications

Atul’s discipline doesn’t stop at comedy; it extends into his personal health too. When asked about his fitness secret, he kept it simple: consistency over complication. Atul said, "You should have a fitness routine every day. To keep yourself fit, you do not need to join a gym; you just need a pair of shoes. You can run or walk. Joining a gym is not necessary, because some people may not have the resources to join a gym. Every day you must exercise, because when you exercise, your body releases endorphin and you feel much more energetic."

The legends who inspired him

Every artist has stories of inspiration, and Atul Khatri's eyes still light up when he talks about his icons. The 57-year-old comedian said, "I was a big fan of Johny Lever. When I was young, I used to watch the Indian Laughter Challenge on TV. Comedians like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal, and others would perform, and I really admired how they made people laugh. When my child was growing up, I felt it was wonderful to see these talented individuals on stage, creating joy through their jokes. I also enjoyed the comedy of Russell Peters, who is from Canada; he was one of the first comedians I ever watched. However, my biggest inspiration remains Johny Lever."

Advice for young comedians

For newcomers, he suggested, "Anyone who wants to try comedy should first attend live shows in their city to understand the atmosphere. The next step is to try an open mic, whether in Mumbai, Delhi, or any other city. If you’re genuinely funny, audiences will respond, sometimes immediately, sometimes eventually." When it comes to creating original content, he advised, "Always strive to write original content and avoid copying jokes from others."