Muslim Baby Girl Names Staring With 'E': Meaning, Qualities And More

FPJ

You want her to fortify the dazzling aurora of the universe with strength, knowledge, and wisdom. And the potion of such chatoyant courage begins with her name.

Be a choosy linguaphile to find the most blissful name for your emerging star. A name that can compliment the confluence of roots, and future hopes by keeping the world in alignment. A word to connect her origins like a tree and foster enthusiasm like the fresh gush of wind.

Ebrah: Ebrah means wisdom. A visionary name to bring a life full of knowledge and wisdom.

Eesha: Eesha is someone who is alive and full of vitality to bring about happy changes.

Efah: Efah is a word to adore a god-fearing, virtuous, and pious girl,. Strengthening the bonds with the almighty is indeed the best way to fight against negative hurricanes.

Eiham: Eiham means fantasy. An entralling name to empower her wings and dreams.

Elaf: Elaf translates into finding security. A meaningful word to pick up for your little warrior.

Eliza: Eliza is another name to compliment the happy presence of your fairy. Eliza means the precious one, and she is indeed the star of your life.

Elika: Elika is a happy Persian word that translates into the green and fragrant tree of cardamom to bring a wealthy and lucky life.

Eihaa: Eihaa means inspiration, so that she can aspire many to become the main characters of their lives.

Eileen: Eileen is someone with friendliness and down-to-earth grace. A positive name to spread light and happiness.

Ehteram: While the word Ehteram means respect, so that your star can gain and snatch the rights she deserves,.

Eira: Eira means the act of inflaming fire. Another blazing name to kindle the sparks of hope and wisdom.

Eiwa: Eiwa is another popular name in Muslim households that refers to care and empathy. A good word to allure gentle grace.

Eleanor: Eleanor means the light, so that she can fight the dark like a badass muse.

Elisha: While Elisha means the excellent one,. because she is born to bloom and rock like a princess with her traits and wisdom.