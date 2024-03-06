 Muslim Baby Girl Names Staring With 'E': Meaning, Qualities And More
Be a choosy linguaphile to find the most blissful name for your rising star. A name that can compliment the confluence of roots, and future hopes by keeping the world in alignment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
You want her to fortify the dazzling aurora of the universe with strength, knowledge, and wisdom. And the potion of such chatoyant courage begins with her name.

Be a choosy linguaphile to find the most blissful name for your emerging star. A name that can compliment the confluence of roots, and future hopes by keeping the world in alignment. A word to connect her origins like a tree and foster enthusiasm like the fresh gush of wind.

Ebrah: Ebrah means wisdom. A visionary name to bring a life full of knowledge and wisdom.

Eesha: Eesha is someone who is alive and full of vitality to bring about happy changes.

Efah: Efah is a word to adore a god-fearing, virtuous, and pious girl,. Strengthening the bonds with the almighty is indeed the best way to fight against negative hurricanes.

Eiham: Eiham means fantasy. An entralling name to empower her wings and dreams.

Elaf: Elaf translates into finding security. A meaningful word to pick up for your little warrior.

Eliza: Eliza is another name to compliment the happy presence of your fairy. Eliza means the precious one, and she is indeed the star of your life.

Elika: Elika is a happy Persian word that translates into the green and fragrant tree of cardamom to bring a wealthy and lucky life.

Eihaa: Eihaa means inspiration, so that she can aspire many to become the main characters of their lives.

Eileen: Eileen is someone with friendliness and down-to-earth grace. A positive name to spread light and happiness.

Ehteram: While the word Ehteram means respect, so that your star can gain and snatch the rights she deserves,.

Eira: Eira means the act of inflaming fire. Another blazing name to kindle the sparks of hope and wisdom.

Eiwa: Eiwa is another popular name in Muslim households that refers to care and empathy. A good word to allure gentle grace.

Eleanor: Eleanor means the light, so that she can fight the dark like a badass muse.

Elisha: While Elisha means the excellent one,. because she is born to bloom and rock like a princess with her traits and wisdom.

