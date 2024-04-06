Muslim Baby Girl Name With The Letter 'I': Know Meaning, Origin And Much More

Muslim baby girl | Canva

Confused about what to name your baby girl? No worries! We have got you a list of Muslim baby girl names with their origin, meaning, personality traits and much more. Check the simple and short names with deep meanings.

Iba

A very short and simple name, Iba, means 'sense of honour' and 'self-esteem'. Iba is a very simple, big-hearted, gentle and sincere individual. Baby girl with this name has numerology number 3.

Izaz

A very unique name, Izaz means 'honour', affection' and 'she who holds the dignity of creation'. People with this name are financially successful and practical in life. Their personality traits are prosperous, dedicated and strong individuals.

Ibtisam

The Arabic meaning of the name Ibtisam is 'smile'. It is a Muslim baby girl that has a unique personality. They are a creative, positive, pioneering, motivated individual. Their numerology number is 1.

Ifza

An Arabic-originated name, Ifza means 'guardian angel' or 'protective angel'. The girl with the name with this name has a numerology number 6. Their personality is caring, romantic, warm and protective.

Imara

Imara is a Muslim baby girl name which means 'strong' and 'firm'. Individuals with this name have caring, nurturing, healing and idealistic personality. The numerology number of the name Imara is 6.

Inas

Inas is a short and sweet name with multiple meanings. The name means 'capable', 'sociability', 'sweet voice', and 'friendly'. The numerology number is 7. Based on the numerology number of this name, their personality is intellectual, spiritual, analytical and reserved individuals.

Insha

Insha is a very popular Muslim girl's name, meaning 'origin', 'origination', and 'creation'. The personality traits of these individuals are compassionate, protective, romantic and harmonious. Their numerology number is 6.

Irfana

The name Irfana stands for 'thankfulness' and 'brilliant'. People with this name are strong, hardworking, loyal and patient individuals. It's an ideal name for your girl child with deep meaning. The numerology number of the name Irfana is 4.

Ismat

A very pure and beautiful name, Ismat means 'modesty', 'purity' and 'infallibility'. The Muslim origin meaning of the name Ismat is 'Pious'. Their numerology number is 8; based on their numerology, their personality traits are dedicated, strong, professional, and goal-oriented individuals.

Isra

Isra is a Muslim girl name, meaning 'walking in the night' and 'journeys by night'. The meanings are Muslim originated. Isra's numerology number is 2. They have a tactful, cooperative, supportive, and protective personality.