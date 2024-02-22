Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With 'A': Meaning, Qualities & More

Congratulations on welcoming the youngest member of your family. If you are looking for names for your baby boy that take inspiration from the holy texts of Islam, we hope that your search stops here. Choose the name you think is the best for your child from the suggestive names of Muslim names for baby boys.

How about naming your boy "Ali" while remembering the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, or "Asim" which has an Arabic origin and represents a protector? Take a look at these Muslim baby boy names starting with A along with their meaning and associated qualities to decide better.

Ayaan: This happens to be a beautiful name thanking the Almighty. It means "gift of God" or "blessing." It is said that someone named so will be spiritually inclined and grateful for the blessings of Allah.

Akbar: One of the popular names used in the Muslim community is this one which represents grandeur and excellence, alongside remembering the most renowned rulers of the Mughal Empire from the books of history. The child with this name is said to be blessed with a sense of determination and leadership qualities.

Asad: In its Arabic origin, the name is a significant one and denotes someone as brave as a lion. Some of the qualities of this child would be courage and a fearless attitude.

Anwar: This is a name with great cultural significance. In Islam, it is a symbol of divine light and the guidance provided by Allah. Personal traits associated with this name are often perceived as charismatic, optimistic, and inspiring.

Aayat: This deep word has been a part of several poems and musical lyrics such as the song 'Aayat' from the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani. It refers to a verse of the holy Quran which are considered miraculous signs of Allah's guidance and wisdom.

Ali: As soulful and calming as Sufi music is this name which remembers the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad whose legacy serves as a symbol of unity and solidarity among Muslims, both the Sunni and Shia sect.

Asim: This name is used across communities and not only in Islam, thus making it one of the widely used names. What it really means depends on the culture of the person carrying this name. While its Sanskrit association would be "infinite," in Arabic connotation it will symbolise protection and security.

Aariz: The meaning of this name is associated with respect and dignity. The name translates to a "respectable man" or "leader, and signifies leadership, honour, and wisdom.

Amin: Derived from Arabic, the name is closely connected with qualities of being trustworthy and faithful, symbolizing reliability, honesty, and unwavering loyalty.

Arham: Someone who is said to be good at letting go and forgiving is the right person to be named Arham as the name refers to being merciful or compassionate.

Amir: As one might have already guessed, this name refers to a prince or someone ruling due to wealth (not only money). Qualities of this name includes leadership, and nobility.

Ayman: The name has an Arabic origin meaning "blessed." It reflects the divine favour and blessings bestowed upon an individual by Allah. It is said to be one of the most beautiful names to keep for a baby boy.

Abbas: This name is associated with strength, courage, and bravery. It refers to a lion who is a symbol of a fierce nature.

Aziz: One of the popular names in a Muslim home is this one which means "dear" or "beloved. It represents affection, love, and closeness. A person with this name is said to be lovely and considerate.

Aman: Embodying the values of peace, security, and tranquility, this name is a special and desired one. The name holds its connections in terms like protection, peace, and security. These people are said to stand out due to their attitude and charm.

Aadil: It happens to be a praiseworthy name that reflects the qualities of someone who is fair-minded and honest. It embodies the concept of treating others with equity and justice, as encouraged by Islamic teachings.

Azhar: Naming your baby boy with this name would be a great one as it carries significant cultural importance. It means "bright" and "shining" in the Arabic language, symbolising spiritual enlightenment.

Akram: In Islam, this name reflects the noble qualities of generosity. It also takes into account the virtue of giving and treating others with respect and dignity.

Ayub: Interestingly, the name holds traces in both the Bible and the Quran. It refers to a prophet who went through severe trials due to his deep faith and trust in God. People with the sacred name are said to be the strongest believers of Allah's wisdom and mercy.