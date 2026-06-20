Music Day 2026: From Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam To Shreya Ghoshal, Powerful Musician Quotes To Mark The Day |

Music has the extraordinary ability to transcend borders, evoke emotions, and connect people across cultures and generations. Whether it's a soulful melody that comforts us during difficult times or an energetic tune that lifts our spirits, music remains an integral part of everyday life. As the world celebrates World Music Day on June 21, it's also an occasion to appreciate the artists and musicians whose words and creations continue to inspire millions. Here are some powerful quotes from some of India's most celebrated singers and composers that beautifully capture the essence of music.

Sonu Nigam

"Music knows no boundaries; it has the power to unite people from all walks of life."

For Sonu Nigam, music is a universal language that brings people together regardless of their background, nationality, or beliefs. His words reflect the unifying power of melodies and songs that resonate with listeners everywhere.

Shreya Ghoshal

"To me, music is oxygen and I know that someday even if I can't sing, I can always continue listening to it."

Shreya Ghoshal's quote beautifully illustrates the deep and personal connection musicians share with their art. To her, music is not merely a profession but something as essential as breathing itself.

Pritam

"I am never fully satisfied with any song and keep reworking it until the deadline for the album is about to get over."

The ace composer offers a glimpse into the pursuit of perfection that often defines artistic creativity. His words highlight the constant process of refining and reinventing music until it feels just right.

A.R. Rahman

"Music is language itself. It should not have any barriers of caste, creed, language or anything. Music is one, only cultures are different."

A.R. Rahman's philosophy reflects the boundless nature of music. He believes melodies and rhythms belong to everyone and have the unique ability to bridge differences while celebrating cultural diversity.

Shankar Mahadevan

"I believe that music is a gift from God. Every time I take to the microphone, I am unsure of what will emerge from me... I feel a power has taken over."

For Shankar Mahadevan, music is a spiritual experience. His words convey the sense of wonder and surrender that artists often feel while performing.

Arijit Singh

"Music, for me, is not about fame or competition. It is about expressing emotions that words often fail to convey."

Known for his soulful voice and understated personality, Arijit Singh has often spoken about music as an emotional medium. His belief underscores how songs can communicate feelings that are sometimes impossible to put into words.