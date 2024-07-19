FPJ 96th Anniversary: Murlikant Petkar's Inspiring Journey From War Hero To Paralympic Champion |

As I sit down with Murlikant Petkar, I can't help but feel a sense of awe and inspiration. His journey, marked by incredible highs and devastating lows, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human soul. Born in a small village in Maharashtra, Petkar's life has been a rollercoaster of dreams, battles, and triumphs.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you tell us about your early life and how did you become associated with the Indian Army?

I was born on November 1, 1944, in Peth Islampur, Sangli, Maharashtra. From a very young age, I had a keen interest in sports, particularly wrestling, athletics, and hockey. One day, I defeated the village head's son in a wrestling match, which led to a lot of trouble for me.

Fearing the wrath of the villagers, I ran away to Pune and joined the Boys Battalion of the Indian Army. There, I excelled in every sport and eventually started working as a jawan in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME).

How did your role in the Army lead to your involvement in sports?

While in the Army, I had the opportunity to represent India in boxing at the International Services Sports Meet in Tokyo in 1964. Later, I was transferred to Secunderabad, where I began training as an armourer and prepared for national competitions. My life was going well until the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Can you share your experiences of the war?

The war was a life-changing event. In September 1965, while stationed in the Sialkot sector of Kashmir, Pakistan launched an attack. I was hit by multiple bullets and even run over by a vehicle. I lost my memory and was in coma for two years. When I woke up, I was in a hospital with a bullet still lodged in my spine. My legs were paralysed. It was a tough time, but I refused to give up.

Your determination is truly inspiring. How did you make your comeback after such a traumatic experience?

After regaining consciousness, I was transferred to Ashwini Hospital in Mumbai. The doctors told me that the bullet in my spine couldn't be removed without risking my life. I decided to focus on what I could do. I started swimming as part of my rehabilitation. Swimming gave me strength and a new sense of purpose. In 1968, I participated in table tennis at the Summer Paralympics and won four medals in swimming.

That must have been a pivotal moment for you.

The 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany, was a turning point. I won the gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle swimming event, setting a world record with a time of 37.33 seconds. I also competed in javelin, precision javelin throw, and slalom, reaching the finals in all three events. Winning the gold medal and seeing the Indian flag rise was the happiest moment of my life.

Despite your achievements, you faced many challenges and injustices. How did you stay motivated?

I always believed in working hard and staying happy, no matter the difficulties. I found joy in every task I undertook and never let setbacks deter me. My aim was always clear — to bring glory to my country and to inspire others.

What message do you have for those facing difficulties in life?

Never give up. Keep your aim clear and work towards it with determination. Life will throw challenges at you, but with courage and perseverance, you can overcome anything. Just like I won a gold medal for my country, I hope many others will follow and bring more glory to India.

How do you see the future for disabled athletes in India?

Things are improving, but there is still a long way to go. Earlier, disabled athletes were often overlooked, but now there's more recognition and support. We need to continue this progress and ensure that every athlete, regardless of their abilities, gets the opportunity to shine.

What are your plans for the future, and what is the most important lesson you have learned in life?

I want to continue motivating and supporting disabled athletes. The most important lesson I've learned is to face every challenge with courage and to always stay true to your dreams. Life is full of ups and downs, but with a strong spirit, you can achieve anything.

As our conversation comes to an end, I am left with a deep sense of admiration for Murlikant Petkar. He not only brought glory to India but also paved the way for future generations of athletes. Living with a bullet in his spine, he continues to inspire countless others to overcome obstacles with a smile.