Mumbai's Top Places & Restaurants To Watch T20 World Cup Final, IND Vs. NZ Live Match Screening |

Team India is facing New Zealand today in a nail-biting ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Countless cricket fans are set to tap into the live action tonight in their own ways. If you are in Mumbai and still figuring out where to watch the match tonight, instead of your home, here are a few best places and restaurants where you can loop into the sporting drama with party vibes and sheer cricketing atmosphere.

Top Places and Restaurants to Watch the T20 World Cup Final In Mumbai:

1. Doolally Taproom (multiple outlets)

Doolally has multiple outlets across the city, from Andheri, Khar, to Thane. While Punekars can also visit the Koregaon Park outlet.

2. True Tramm Trunk

A must-visit bar and restaurant in Juhu, True Tramm Trunk offers live match screenings inside the venue with a clubbing atmosphere.

3. Mitron (multiple outlets)

Mitron can be one of the best restaurants to head to watch the live match screening with your friends and loved ones. Mitron has multiple outlets in the city, from Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai, Fort, and Thane.

4. Dave & Buster's - India

Dave & Buster's, a game zone and restaurant in Andheri West, offers live match screening with true party vibes, with dining options, gaming zones, and HD 4k screens.

5. Bombay Adda Andheri

Bombay Adda in Andheri offers Luxury dining, eccentric cocktails, exquisite menu options, and live match screening.