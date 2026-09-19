Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Ranks Among World’s Top 30 Hotels; Know How Much A Stay Here Costs |

Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace has added another global accolade to its name, securing a place among the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2026. The legendary property, which overlooks the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea, has climbed from No. 38 last year to No. 30 this year, bringing renewed attention to its celebrated hospitality and heritage.

The latest edition of the prestigious ranking was unveiled at Les Salles du Carrousel in Paris, marking the first time the awards ceremony was held in the French capital after previously taking place in London.

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At the top of the 2026 list was Rosewood Hong Kong, which retained the No. 1 position. It was followed by Capella Bangkok at No. 2 and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River at No. 3, highlighting the continued prominence of Asian destinations in the global luxury-hospitality landscape.

Inside Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace

Standing opposite the Gateway of India, the Taj Mahal Palace has been one of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks for decades. The property combines its historic architecture and old-world character with contemporary luxury.

Its Heritage Wing features 285 rooms and suites, with interiors showcasing details such as hand-knotted carpets, silk drapes, four-poster beds and crystal chandeliers. The more contemporary Tower Wing, meanwhile, offers a contrasting aesthetic with muted tones and floor-to-ceiling windows.

For travellers hoping to experience the landmark property, a room typically starts at around ₹25,000 per night, although rates can vary considerably depending on the dates, room category and demand.

How Is The World’s 50 Best Hotels List Decided?

The ranking is based on votes from an Academy comprising more than 800 members, including hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and experienced travellers. Members vote anonymously, while regional Academy Chairs help ensure geographical and gender representation within the voting body.

Unlike hotel rankings based on a predetermined set of measurable criteria, the World’s 50 Best Hotels list is shaped largely by the personal experiences and perspectives of its Academy members.