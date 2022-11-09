Mumbai’s Taftoon Bar and Kitchen’s new outlet in Powai is all about the flavours from Kabul to Bangladesh

Mumbai’s Taftoon Bar and Kitchen engenders a gastronomic journey from Kabul to the ancient site of Chittagong. An ode to the flavours of the Grand Trunk Road, Asia's oldest and most fascinating highway, the restaurant is all set to bring its unique flavours to the people of Powai.

The restaurant with its raw and simple experiential concept is a culinary journey that spans not just geographical regions, but time ranging from BCE to a period 100 years ago. Launched in 2017, the kitchen celebrated five years of its existence in the city with a new outlet.

indrajeet

Located in the cool and always bustling Hiranandani Gardens, the restaurant will level up Powai’s gastronomic vibes like never before. The kitchen helmed by not one but three master chefs hailing from different regions of India, bring a variety of cultures, authenticity, and uniqueness to the menu. Being one of the few Indian restaurants, Taftoon serves unexplored dishes from Kabul and Peshawar in the West through the heart and hinterlands of northern India, to Kolkata in the East.

Pankaj Gupta, a foodie at heart, his biggest inspiration for flavours came from his watching his own mother in the kitchen and the flavours she brought to the table. Following several failed attempts at breaking an egg to make himself breakfast as a young boy, Pankaj realized that cooking involved more than just tossing ingredients together in a pan. What was born out of passion is now a business that is celebrating a decade in this industry.

Where: Hiranandani, Powai