Mumbai’s Poor AQI: Is Air Pollution Putting Daily Commuters’ Health At Risk? Richa Chadha Flags Concern | X

Actor Richa Chadha has raised concerns over Mumbai’s worsening air quality, water pollution and deteriorating road conditions, questioning the authorities over civic infrastructure and public health. In a strongly worded post on X, the actor urged Mumbai residents to raise their voices and demand accountability from the civic body and the government on October 24, 2026.

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What Did Richa Chadha Say About Mumbai’s Pollution?

Mumbai is facing severe AQI conditions. On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Richa Chadha broke her silence and complained about the worsening AQI.

Addressing the citizens of Mumbai, Richa expressed concern over the quality of drinking water and the city’s deteriorating air quality. Questioning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), she asked why residents should continue paying high taxes while struggling with basic civic issues.

In her post, she wrote, “You got literal l poop in drinking water, and poison in the air. Poison kills life, what’s worse than death?”

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She also questioned the authorities’ response to the city’s air pollution, asking, “There’s like 3 CMs, what is the plan of action for air?”

Questions About Mumbai's Road Conditions

The actor further highlighted Mumbai’s road conditions and raised concerns over the proposed cutting of 7,500 trees. She questioned why environmentalists and young people were being left to lead the fight for environmental protection, urging residents to participate in civic discussions and demand answers from the authorities.

How Can Poor AQI Affect Daily Commuters?

Mumbai’s air quality is a growing concern, particularly for people who spend several hours travelling daily. According to experts, polluted air can irritate the eyes and respiratory tract, aggravate asthma and other existing respiratory conditions, and increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases over time.

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Commuters travelling on busy roads, pedestrians, traffic police personnel and street vendors may face prolonged exposure to vehicle emissions and dust. The health impact depends on pollution levels, the duration of exposure and an individual's existing health conditions.

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Precautions To Stay Safe Outdoors

Monitor local air quality updates, particularly before planning outdoor activities, exercise or long commutes.

Wear a properly fitted N95 respirator; it can help reduce exposure to airborne particles. Cloth masks and ordinary surgical masks offer limited protection against fine particulate matter.

Avoid prolonged exposure during outdoor activities. Consider postponing running, cycling and intense workouts when pollution levels are elevated.

Children, senior citizens and people with asthma or heart and lung conditions should take extra precautions and avoid spending prolonged periods outdoors.