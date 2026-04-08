Mumbai's Musical Weekend Is Here! From Indian Ocean To Kavita Seth, Top Artists To Take Over Lil Flea

If your weekend plans are still up in the air, consider this your sign to step out, because Mumbai’s favourite flea festival is turning up the volume. The second weekend of Lil Flea is here, and it’s not just about shopping and food anymore. Think live music, sunset vibes, and a lineup that’ll have you staying way past your "just one hour" plan.

Weekend 2 music line-up you can’t miss

The second leg of Lil Flea is bringing a solid mix of iconic names and fresh sounds, making it a full-blown musical escape right in the city.

Friday kicks things off on a high note with Indian Ocean, known for their timeless fusion tracks that never fail to hit the right chord. Joining them are The Lojal Experience, bringing their signature groove, while Boombay Djembe Folas set the mood with energetic beats to get the crowd going.

Saturday shifts gears with a mix of indie and experimental sounds. Anand Bhaskar Collective takes the stage with their powerful storytelling through music, followed by Tsumyoki, who's quickly becoming a Gen-Z favourite. Mukt adds their genre-blending vibe to round off the night.

Sunday is all about slowing down and soaking it in. Kavita Seth headlines the evening with her deeply soulful voice, while The Strings of Legacy and Shivam and The Gypsies bring a mix of rich melodies and free-spirited energy to close the weekend on a high.

With tickets starting at just ₹500, this is one plan that ticks all the boxes – music, mood, and a whole lot of memories.

More details:

When: April 10–12, 2026

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai