Mumbai's most celebrated art festival returns after two years: Here's all you need to know

After two years of halt imposed due to the pandemic, Mumbai's most celebrated and talked about annual art festival, Kala Ghoda Art Festival returns with its 20th edition in February 2023. The grand festival will be held over a span of eight days in the Kala Ghoda of South Mumbai.

Starting from February 4 from 10 am to 10 pm everyday the festival will conclude on February 13. This year the theme of the festival is ‘Past Forward’. The artists from across the world will be bringing some of the outstanding and innovative work in the booths at the Rampart Row as well as the other sections. Entry to all the festival areas is free for everyone.

What to expect

One of the favourite spots for people, Kala Ghoda comes to its full glory during the festival, where many artists, performers, and craftsmen gather and celebrate art from across the world. Indulge yourself in visual arts, dance, music, theatre, cinema, literature, workshops, heritage walks, urban design, and architecture. There's something for everyone including children's literatire as a sub-section and a dedicated section for children's activities. There will also be a section with stalls selling eco-friendly, handmade arts and crafts wares at Cross Maidan and Horniman Circle.

Venues for different activities

To accommodate a huge participation of different art forms, the venues have been elaborate and many. Head to the lawns at CSMVS for children’s activities and Coss Maidan on MG Road for cinema and music related events. Horniman Circle Garden is locked for theatres and visual arts, while stand-up comedy will take place at Irish House. Several workshops are scheduled to take place at Artisans at VB Gandhi Marg. For a quick bite, head to the food stalls which will be organised at the Mahatma Gandhi Road, Churchgate.

What: Kala Ghoda Art Festival

When: February 4 to February 13. 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Multiple Venues

Entry Free

Read Also Mumbai: Kula music and art festival is set to bring the best of global cultures to the city