 Mumbai’s Lil Flea Got You Covered This Sunday With Soulful Concert Line-Up At Just ₹500
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Mumbai’s Lil Flea Got You Covered This Sunday With Soulful Concert Line-Up At Just ₹500

The Lil Flea is back at Jio World Garden, BKC, from April 3–5 and April 10–12. The 12th anniversary edition features live music, food, and shopping. After performances by Bombay Bassment and Rashmeet Kaur, Day 3 will see acts like Shanka Tribe, Susmit Sen Chronicles, and Swastik The Band. Tickets start at ₹500.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, April 05, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
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If your Sunday is looking a little too quiet, here’s your excuse to step out. The Lil Flea is back in the city with its 12th anniversary edition, and it’s bringing along the perfect mix of music, food, shopping, and feel-good vibes. Taking over the Jio World Garden across two weekends, April 3–5 and April 10–12, the festival promises a day-to-night experience that’s equal parts chill and electric.

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Quick look at Day 1 & Day 2

The festival kicked off with a bang, featuring an eclectic mix of artists and performers. Audiences vibed to sets by Bombay Bassment, grooved along with Tingishika and the Irie Dance Crew, and soaked in performances by Martin Dubois & Friends, Rashmeet Kaur, and indie acts like Gini and Pho.

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What’s in store for Day 3

Sunday’s line-up is where things get even more exciting, with a strong focus on soulful, instrumental, and fusion sounds.

Shanka Tribe

Hailing from Kerala, this five-member instrumental band is known for blending tribal rhythms with contemporary sounds. Their music features a mix of drums, guitars, didgeridoos, and ukuleles, creating a raw, immersive sonic experience that feels both earthy and experimental.

Susmit Sen Chronicles

Led by celebrated guitarist Susmit Sen, this act brings a rich fusion of Indian and global influences. Known for his work with Indian Ocean, Sen’s music promises depth, nostalgia, and powerful storytelling through strings.

Swastik The Band

Formed in Chandigarh, this indie-rock group merges Hindustani classical and folk elements with alternative rock. Their sound is dynamic, and perfect for a live audience looking to unwind and vibe.

With tickets starting at just ₹500, it’s an easy yes for a Sunday plan that delivers on all fronts.

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