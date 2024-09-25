Mumbai's Korean Food Festival: Get The Taste Of Korea At Yazu Restaurant

Korean Food Festival in Mumbai |

From K-pop to K-dramas, the Korean wave has already taken Mumbai by storm, and now, it’s time for the city to fall in love with authentic Korean cuisine. Yazu, a Pan-Asian restaurant in Mumbai, brings the delightful Korean Food Festival, curated by Chef Vadim Shin. Running in the heart of Mumbai, this festival promises a culinary journey through the heart of Seoul, with each dish satisfying both seasoned K-food lovers and curious newcomers alike. We had a chance to induce this mouth-watering experience, and here's how it went...

Shin Muguk |

We began our Korean feast with the Chef’s signature Shin Muguk, a Korean radish soup that set the perfect tone for the meal. The combination of daikon radish, mixed vegetables and Japanese sauce had a rich flavour and comforting warmth. The soup had a watery texture, yet the vegetables were perfectly soaked in the savoury sauce, giving a light and soothing start.

After that, we were served Dalgogi, a stir-fried marinated chicken in a sweet and sour sauce. The chicken was perfectly cooked, moist, and rich in sweet and tangy flavours. It was enhanced by the fresh lettuce wraps, which added crunch to the chicken. We also paired the Dalgogi with the restaurant's chilli sauce and lettuce, providing a spicy kick to the dish. If you love spicy, you must mix it with the chilli sauce, however, the heat build up, so less is more.

Korean food |

Next up was Samgyeopsal, and for a moment, I felt like I was in my very own K-drama scene. The Korean BBQ pork belly was grilled right in front of us on a hot pot, creating a sizzling experience. Each bite, wrapped in crisp lettuce and dripping with the Gochujang sauce, was an explosion of sweet and spicy flavours. The pork was perfectly cooked, giving a crispy and juicy taste. Be prepared to get a little messy while eating—because we sure did!

Tteokbokki |

Then, we obviously had to try the Korean street favourite food, Tteokbokki. The chewy texture of the rice cake was on point, but it lacked the bit of flavour we expected. The staple Gochujang sauce, with sweet and spicy flavour, was needed more to make the dish stand out. However, Rabokki, a combination of Ramyun noodles and Tteokbokki, didn’t disappoint us! It hit the right spot for those craving something cheesy. The endless cheese pulls, combined with chewy rice cakes and sweet, creamy noodles, made this a true comfort dish and an ideal end to the feast.

Rabokki |

When we spoke to Chef Vadim Shin, the mastermind behind the festival, his passion for authenticity was clear. “My guests often ask me, 'Chef, you're Korean, but where's the Korean food?' So, I thought it was time to change that, especially for this lovely Monsoon season. My team and I spent some time crafting a cosy menu that complements the season perfectly. Don't just eat to fill your stomach; savour each bite.”

We also asked the chef how he balanced the authenticity of the flavours while catering to Indian taste buds, he added, “Everything is authentic; the sauces were made at home and brought here. I wanted to give the audience the rich and authentic taste of Korea in their city.”

You can savour this delightful experience at Yazu, Mumbai, with the festival running until September 30th. Check out more details below:

Date: Till September 30, 2024

Timings: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Location: Yazu Restaurant, One Lodha Place, Upper Worli, Parel, Mumbai.