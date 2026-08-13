Mumbai's Iconic Gujarati Shree Thaker Bhojanalay Shut Due To Food Safety Violations Amid FDA Crackdown? All You Need To Know

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay Shut Due To Food Safety Violations Amid FDA Crackdown? |

Mumbai: The 81-year-old iconic eatery in Mumbai has been serving traditional Gujarati thalis and is popular among celebrities who appreciate its authentic and diverse range of food offerings. However, the restaurant is currently shut for repairs and improvements.

The move has sparked debate over the possibility of hygiene and cleanliness concerns. It comes amid a crackdown by IAS officer and Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe on several popular eateries in the state over unhygienic conditions. However, the restaurant has clarified that it will reopen soon.

Mumbai's Thaker Bhojnalaya shuts?

Mumbai’s Thaker Bhojnalaya, known for its iconic Rajasthani and Gujarati thali, has temporarily shut its doors. The news of its closure sparked rumours about hygiene issues amid crackdowns on several popular eateries by Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe.

However, putting an end to the rumours, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay issued a statement on its official Instagram handle. Addressing the circulating claims, it wrote, “We’ve seen some reports and comments suggesting that Shree Thaker Bhojanalay has been shut down due to hygiene or food-safety violations. This is not true.”

Reassuring about their hygiene and temporary closure

Reassuring about their hygiene and temporary closure, the restaurant said, "Our temporary closure is entirely for planned kitchen upgrades, repairs and some paint touch-ups. As the kitchen is being upgraded, we cannot continue regular operations during this work."

The statement concluded with a promise to reopen soon. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us and continues to believe in us. We'll be back soon with the same flavours, same tradition and the same Thaker you love. We simply wanted to take a short pause to refresh and improve our space, not because we were forced to close."

Read Also LGP Crisis: Iconic Mumbai Eatery Shree Thaker Bhojanalay Shut For Today

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About Shree Thaker Bhojnalaya

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, the iconic Mumbai restaurant known for its authentic Gujarati thali, is located in Fanaswadi, Kalbadevi. Established in 1945 by Manganlal Purohit, the eatery has been a beloved culinary landmark for decades. The rumours of possible food safety violations emerged amid the suspension of licences of numerous iconic Mumbai eateries, including K Rustom Ice Cream, Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar and Rehmania Restaurant.