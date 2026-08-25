Mumbai's Grand Onam Sadhya Has 56 Dishes and Will Put You in a Food Coma! I Tried It — Here’s My Verdict

The Onam Sadhya at the South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai |

As Malayalis across the world gear up to celebrate Thiru Onam tomorrow, one thought that's playing on every foodie's mind is where to head for the ultimate Onam Sadhya. The options are endless. In Mumbai you'll be spoilt for choice with budget-friendly options, as well as restaurants serving heritage recipes and buffets.

What people are looking for is authentic taste, that will take you back to Kerala, especially food cooked in coconut oil. Most places offer 22 to 25 dishes, but the South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel Mumbai has a grand Onam Sadhya with 56 dishes. It is a feast that's bound to even impress King Mahabali, and that's why I headed to the restaurant to try out their Adipoli Onam Sadhya.

For years, the South of Vindhyas has been keeping the legacy alive of treating patrons to some lip-smacking authentic Kerala-style dishes, and this year is no exception. Led by Chef Bala, the team have been whipping up the dishes back-to-back daily since August 22.

A colorful Rangoli greets you at the entrance |

What's on the menu

At this feast, you'll find plenty of dishes including Nendrankai Chips, Chakka Upperi (jackfruit chips), Adhirasam, Vazhakkai Sharkara Upperi, and Unniyappam.

Among the pickles, there is the Kadumanga Achar (fresh mango pickle), Naranga Achar (lime pickle), and Puli Inji (ginger sweet and sour pickle). The list of pachadis is endless — Bhindi Pachadi, Pawakkai Pachadi (bitter gourd raita), Vellari Pachadi (cucumber raita), Beetroot Pachadi. Several chamandis (chutneys) also grace the table.

The meal is a buffet-style sadhya that lets patrons decide what they'd like to feast on |

The rice comes in two styles — the traditional red rice and regular steamed rice. You'll also find the Lemon Sevai and Coconut Sevai.

There's also Avial, Koothu Curry, Pulissery, Kalan, Olan (chowli beans and white pumpkin), sambar with drumsticks and Madras onions, Parippu Curry, Mezhukkupuratti, Cabbage Thoran, Ulli Theeyal, Manga Curry, Khichadi, and Erissery, a traditional curry made with pumpkin, cowpeas and coconut.

The dessert spread |

Indulge in Kerala's delicious payasams for a sweet ending

No Onam feast is complete without payasam, the 'timeless Indian rice pudding', and at the South of Vindhyas, there is no dearth of dishes in the sweet course. Kerala is known for its payasams and here, you'll find almost all varieties of the South Indian sweet dish. Start with the Godhumai, or broken-wheat Payasam, or bite into a delicious cube of Calicut’s red halwa.

You’ll find Nei Payasam, a dish that puts ghee center stage, jostling for space on a table laden with treats such as Kadala Pradhamam (chana dal and jaggery), Mango Pradhamam, Pazham Puri, Parippu Payasam, Akkaravadisal (rice and moong dal with jaggery), Paal Payasam and Ada Pradhaman.

Chef Bala at the restaurant |

My verdict: The meal is served buffet-style, so you can pick and choose whatever catches your fancy. With a whopping 56 dishes on offer, I actually think this works in its favour. Instead of piling everything onto your plate at once, you can take a little of what you like, go back for something you missed, and, of course, return for seconds of your favourites.

The dishes tasted authentic, and there was something lovely about experiencing a true celebration of Kerala right here in Mumbai. The payasams were a highlight for me, with each one bringing its own distinct flavour and showcasing different ingredients. My advice? Take at least a spoonful of each—you’ll want to taste the difference for yourself.

Overall, the Sadhya left me thoroughly impressed. It was indulgent, delicious and, most importantly, created the kind of food memories that should keep me happily reminiscing until Thiru Onam 2027!

When: August 26 | Lunch from 12:30 to 4 PM, dinner from 7 to 11:30 PM

Where: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle

Cost: ₹2,649++