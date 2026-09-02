Mumbai's Ganesh Idols Under 6 Feet To Be Immersed In Artificial Ponds, Says BMC After High Court Directive

Mumbai's Ganesh Idols Under 6 Feet To Be Immersed In Artificial Ponds | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav preparations have received a major environmental push this year, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directing that Ganesh idols measuring up to six feet be immersed in artificial ponds. The move follows a directive from the Bombay High Court aimed at ensuring safer and more environmentally responsible idol immersions across the city. Keep on reading to know in detail.

Mandatory immersion rules for idols

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that as per the High Court's orders, it will be mandatory to immerse Lord Ganesh idols under six feet in height in artificial ponds during the upcoming festival. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2026. The festival is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and it celebrates the birth of the deity.

Following a review meeting at the BMC headquarters with civic officials, Ganesh mandal representatives, and idol makers, the civic body announced it has prepared the essential arrangements for immersing idols under six feet.

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BMC’s artificial pond arrangements

The BMC is expected to make arrangements for artificial immersion ponds at designated locations across Mumbai. These facilities will provide devotees with an alternative to immersing idols directly in natural water bodies, helping reduce pollution and protect the city’s coastline, beaches, lakes and other water resources. According to officials, the BMC will deploy 85 ambulances, 1,132 lifeguards, 34 cranes and motor boats at the immersion sites.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Mumbai’s biggest festivals, attracting thousands of devotees and several large public celebrations. The immersion process, or Visarjan, traditionally sees devotees carrying idols to beaches and other water bodies amid processions, music and prayers. However, the large-scale immersion of idols, particularly those made using non-biodegradable materials, has raised environmental concerns over the years.

Under the latest arrangement, idols below the specified height will be directed towards artificial ponds, while civic authorities will continue to make arrangements for larger idols at designated immersion sites, as per applicable guidelines.

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Environmental measures ahead of festival

The BMC’s initiative is also expected to encourage residents and housing societies to opt for community-level immersion facilities. Artificial ponds can help civic authorities collect and manage the immersion water and prevent materials such as plaster, paint and decorative elements from directly entering natural water bodies.

The directive comes as Mumbai prepares for Ganeshotsav, which will witness thousands of household and public idols being brought home and later immersed. Civic officials are likely to intensify awareness campaigns ahead of the festival, urging citizens to follow immersion rules and choose eco-friendly idols wherever possible.