Mumbai's First-Ever Bouldering Coffee Rave, Thailand's Songkran Festival Feast & More To Experience In The City

If your idea of a perfect week involves good food, immersive experiences, and a little something unexpected, Mumbai is delivering it all right now. From a first-of-its-kind morning rave to themed dining nights inspired by global flavours, the city is buzzing with experiences that go far beyond your usual dinner plans. Here’s your curated guide to what’s worth stepping out for this week.

Bouldering Coffee Rave

Mumbai’s fitness-meets-party culture gets a fresh twist with the first-ever Bouldering Coffee Rave by The Indian Bouldering Company. Think climbing walls, caffeine hits, and live DJ sets, all rolled into one high-energy morning. Whether you’re a seasoned climber or just curious, the event is designed to be beginner-friendly, making it more about the vibe than the skill. It’s the kind of plan that replaces your usual brunch with something far more dynamic.

When: April 25, 2026 | 9:00 AM onwards

Where: 3rd Floor, Shreeniwas House, 27, Hazarimal Somani Rd, Azad Maidan, Fort

Cost: ₹2000 onwards

Goan Seafood Brunch

Missing beach holidays? Momo Cafe is bringing Goa to the city with its Anjuna-inspired Sunday brunch. Expect everything from fresh seafood platters and grilled favourites to comforting Goan curries and indulgent desserts. Add tropical drinks, live music, and laid-back vibes, and you’ve got a mini coastal escape—minus the travel.

When: April 19, 2026 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Where: MoMo Cafe - Courtyard By Marriott, Chakala, Andheri

Cost: ₹2699+ onwards

Dinner Under The Northern Lights

You no longer need a passport to witness the magic of the aurora. Luna et Sol is hosting “Aurora Nights", transforming its space into a dreamy, Arctic-inspired setting. With shifting lights, immersive decor, and a specially curated menu to match the mood, the experience feels cinematic and transportive. It’s perfect for a unique dinner date or a luxe night out.

When: Till April 30

Where: Luna et Sol, Lower Parel

Cost: ₹2000+ per person

Sushi Making Class

If you’d rather create than just consume, the sushi-making workshop by Urban Platter is worth checking out. This hands-on session walks you through the basics, from preparing sushi rice to rolling and plating. You’ll learn to make visually stunning rolls while picking up skills you can actually use later.

When: April 18 & 19, 2026

Where: Urban Platter, Mumbai

Cost: ₹1200

Himalayan Feast

For something rooted in tradition, Pondichéry Café is hosting a one-night Himalayan dining experience. Inspired by regional mountain cuisine, the menu focuses on comforting, rustic flavours that are rarely seen in mainstream dining. It’s a great pick if you’re in the mood for something soulful and different.

When: April 21, 2026 | 7 PM onwards

Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel BKC

Cost: ₹3499++

Midweek Candlelight & Karaoke Vibes

Midweek plans don’t have to be boring. Lyla is hosting candlelight singalong nights that blend music, dining, and a relaxed social vibe. With dim lighting, live singing, and great food, it’s the perfect excuse to turn a regular Wednesday into something memorable.

When: Every Wednesday | 8:30 PM onwards

Where: Lyla, BKC

Cost: ₹3500 for two

Celebrate Songkran With Thai Flavours

Over at Mizuki, the Thai New Year is being celebrated with a special menu inspired by Songkran. From spicy curries and comforting soups to mango sticky rice and interactive hotpot options, the menu captures the vibrant essence of Thai cuisine in a festive setting.

When: Till April 20, 2026

Where: Mizuki, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

Cost: ₹3,300 for two