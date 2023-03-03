Mumbai's favourite 'Vada Pav' makes it to the list of 'Best Sandwiches in the World'; read to know its ranking |

When you are in Mumbai, you are told not to miss the famous Vada Pav; and for Mumbaikars, it is a quick and filling evening and morning snack to be eaten while going or coming from office or anyways. Mumbaiwalo, here is the proud moment for you as your all time favourite snack, Vada Pav has now received global recognition.

'TasteAtlas' which is an experiential travel guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes have listed 50 'Best Sandwiches in the World'. In their list, MUMBAI'S OR INDIA'S VADA PAV stands at No. 13; which is a good global ranking.

In the list, Turkey's Tombik ranks first followed by Peru's Butifarra in South America and at 3rd stands Argentina's Sandwich de lomo in outh America.

See the list below:

Vada is made using spicy mashed potatoes that are deep-fried in chickpea batter, and sanwiched between Pav and garlic red dry chutney is filled in betwen. It is eaten with green chutney and fried chillies. This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and concluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare. Ashok made Vada Pav, and its popularity skyrocketed, as an ideal working class snack.