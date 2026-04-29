Mumbai's Eros Cinema Takes Spotlight As Art Deco Completes 101 Years

Mumbai's Eros Cinema |

Mumbai’s iconic Eros Cinema has once again returned to the spotlight as the city celebrates 101 years of Art Deco heritage. Located at Churchgate, this architectural landmark continues to stand as one of the finest surviving examples of Art Deco design not only in India but in Asia, reflecting Mumbai’s rich cultural and cinematic history. The Art Deco architectural style is inspired by the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris. Eros is a key feature of the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco ensemble.

Mumbai's Eros Cinema

Mumbai's iconic Eros Cinema was built in 1938, which was commissioned by Parsi businessman Shiavax Cawasji Cambata in 1935. Eros Cinema is widely regarded as a symbol of the city’s golden era of cinema and architecture. Its striking façade, curved lines, and geometric patterns showcase the elegance of the Art Deco movement, which flourished globally in the early 20th century.

Mumbai's Eros Cinema | X/ Mumbai Heritage

Over the decades, the theatre has witnessed countless film premieres, red-carpet events, and changing phases of the Indian film industry. This Art Deco landmark located at Churchgate took over two years to construct, with its foundation laid in 1935 and its official opening on February 10, 1938. The 1925 Paris Exposition provided the foundational aesthetic for Art Deco worldwide, which was adopted for the design of the Eros Cinema by architect Sohrabji Bhedwar, which was reopened in 2024 as an IMAX theatre.

About the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes

The 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes was the event in Paris that launched the Art Deco movement. The exhibition, held from April to October 1925, aimed to showcase modern decorative and industrial arts, forbidding historical styles to promote new, forward-looking designs. The event covered 57 acres, featuring around 130 buildings and 75 pavilions.

An UNESCO World Heritage ensemble

Art Deco structures in Mumbai, including Eros Cinema, have earned recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage ensemble, underscoring their global cultural significance. These buildings represent a blend of modernity and tradition, combining functional design with artistic expression.